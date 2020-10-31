islanderpictureoftheweek - Shop local

“I vote to do my shopping right here on Key Biscayne. Enough with the deliveries!” wrote longtime resident Abby Ross when sending this photo, committing to shop local to help island businesses not only survive, but thrive.

In her submission, Ross wrote: “I thought it was a change of pace from our usual island beauty photos. I see so many Amazon Prime trucks lately here on the island, and our local vendors must be hurting.”

As a locally-owned small business on the island, Islander News appreciates your sentiments Abby.

The Key Biscayne Chamber has launched a #SupportLocalKB campaign to encourage residents to shop and invest in our community, supporting local businesses. The “Buy Local - Only on the Key” Invest in your community! provides a list of local businesses for residents to shop. Click here to visit the Chamber’s site and see the list of available businesses and purchase a gift certificate to help an island business..

And look for Islander News Holiday #shoppingkeybiscayne-For-The-Holidays special section, coming on our December 3rd edition. For more information, call Mariella at (305) 361-3333