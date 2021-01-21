islanderthrowback

January 2006 news included estimated cost of undergrounding power lines, new village website, the Visitors Center, and a loose dog

Price tag for burying power lines: $11.2 M

Initial estimates from Florida Power and Light say it will cost more than $11 million to bury Key Biscayne’s power lines -- and before spending that kind of money, the Village Council wants to do some in-depth study. Council member Enrique Garcia proposed forming a committee to fully analyze the pros and cons of burying FPL’s power lines. He says he is torn as to whether it’s a good idea or not. “We had a dry hurricane season (in 2005) and there currently is not a consensus to bury the lines but we do have a problem that needs a solution.”

New Village website

Key Biscayne’s new website promised to put information at resident’s fingertips by the end of February, according to Henry Groschel-Becker, the consultant helping to develop the site. She updated the Village Council on the progress on Tuesday. “It’s very user friendly,” she said. “I have confidence it’s going to be great.”

Visitors Center proposed

“We need to let people know what Key Biscayne has to offer,” says new Key Biscayne Chamber president Shayna Varkas, and she has an idea that might help provide the answer. “Everyone gets guests and we’re aware of what’s going on in the community, and we have the space and resources that can benefit anyone.” According to Varkas and Chamber Director Kathye Susnjer, with “a little tweaking and minimal cost” a visitors center could function parallel to the chamber office.

Catch of the Day: Swordfish

Three Key Biscayne anglers spent the better part of New Year’s Day locked in a five-hour battle before managing to land a prize catch. Mike Kelly, Tim Barket and Al Fernandez hooked the 240-pound swordfish around 8:15 p.m. on January 1 and finally pulled it aboard in the early hours of January 2. The fish was seven-feet long.

The three anglers were fishing 15 miles east of Miami Beach in a water depth of 1,200 feet. They docked at Key Biscayne Yacht Club at 2:30 a.m. “Then It took us two hours to clean the amazing fish,” said Kelly.

Starbucks is coming

Key Colony Plaza developers are eying an April opening and expect to soon announce the retailers and offices who will occupy the center, according to project manager Ron Oprzadek from Fininvest Developers Inc. One big name -- Starbucks -- has already signed on.

Brigitte Nachtigal, Mike Aixala and Andrea Nachtigall celebrated a festive occasion over the holidays.

Police Report - Escaped Dog

A man was issued a $150 citation after a police officer found his unsupervised dog standing outside an apartment complex in the 300 block of Galen Drive. According to witnesses, the dog escaped through an open window. After a while, a resident of the complex used food to lure the dog back into the unlocked apartment.

Winter Wonderland party

Key Biscayne Yacht Club members celebrated at the Winter Wonderland party with an exquisite evening of food and dancing. Guests included Glenn, Jo and Zema Abrahamson, Kenneth and Romey Lancaster. and Joann and George Earl.

Sunday Afternoons of Music

Pianist Olga Kern will be the featured performer at a Sunday Afternoons of Music concert at the Maurice Gusman Concert Hall on the University of Miami Campus. The 26-year-old Kern was awarded the Gold Medal at the 11th Van Cliburn International Piano competition. She will present a program that includes selections by Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt.

