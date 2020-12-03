Tourism

The tourist season is almost here and from all accounts it will be a good one, or for those who hate crowds a bad one. Hotel and motel managers on Key Biscayne all report encouraging numbers of advance reservations, and the Dade County Publicity and Tourism Department says it will be a busy winter for all of South Florida. Jim Eraso of Key Biscayne Travel Service says, “I expect a real good year.”

Beach Restoration Plans Ready But Obstacles Remain.

A beach nourishment project that would add approximately 100 feet to the Key Biscayne beach is into the advanced planning stages, according to county and state officials. “We’re all set to go,” said Ray George of Florida Department Natural Resources. But there are obstacles ahead. The county’s Environmental Protection Department said the county is waiting for assurances from the private landowners along the beach that they will pay for the portion of the work to be cone in front of their property.

Submarine for Christmas?

Looking for a Christmas gift for the man who has everything? Key resident George Peroni has just what you need. It’s a two-man submarine that Peroni, an ocean engineer, invented. He has already built two and would be happy to build you one for $5,000. The sub will be on exhibit this weekend at the 1975 International Underwater Exhibition at Miami’s Dinner Key Auditorium.

Under The Big Top

If you imagined hearing circus music on Saturday night, you were not imagining. It was the big Key Biscayne Yacht Club Circus party, and some said they heard the music as far away as Vernon’s Drugstore. The votes are all in now, and it's agreed there never has been -- and there may never again be -- another party like it. A full-house of 200 people turned out. The costumes were great and there was even a five-act floor show staged entirely by islanders who have been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of Jim Doyle and Frank Jones.

Real Estate.

For Rent: 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment on the 23 floor of the Casa Del Mar. $623. Unfurnished, yearly lease.

For Sale: Towers 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Estoril with ocean view $133,000. Call Jean Caravetta.

Grapetree Townhomes. 30 Year Financing at 6.75% and 20% Down.

Rickenbacker Causeway tags go on sale December 1. They become valid on January1 and the cost is $24. Registration is required for each vehicle and tags may be used on cars or trucks.