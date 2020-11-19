#islandthrowback is a step back in time on Key Biscayne. This is from the Islander News edition of Nov. 16, 1995:

The island’s namesake, the US Coast Guard Cutter “Key Biscayne,” will be back in Miami for the first time in more than three years.

Lt. Courtney Frost and his crew of 16 enlisted men will arrive at the Coast Guard Base in Miami Beach some time on Nov. 21. Frost, crew and cutter will hold an open-house tour of the ship on Nov. 22 from 2-5 p.m.

The 14-story, luxury Grand Bay Residences will be topped off the first week of December, announced co-developer Martin Margulies and Sheldon Lowe of Margulies Lowe Development. The target date for completion is September, 1996. “We’re extremely pleased with the rapid progress we’ve made in building Grand Bay Residences, one of the finest luxury residential developments along the east coast,” Margulies said.

Police Report: A man moving into an apartment at 151 Crandon Blvd. found a wallet inside the apartment. It contained more than $600 in US currency and some German currency. The man turned the wallet into police.

Commenoz Gallery will open its second exhibition of the season on Friday, Nov. 17. The works of Spanish painter Perico Pastor will be displayed at the gallery. Pastor will travel from Barcelona to attend the reception for his second one-man show at the gallery.

Lillian Naruns, former music teacher at Key Biscayne Elementary School, was recently appointed as full-time coordinator for Dade County Public School’s String Training Project. Naruns will be in charge of garnering student interest in orchestras and bands. Naruns has been playing viola since she was 10.

Goodbye John Keasler, and thanks.

By Susan Westphal

The notice caught my eye and I caught my breath. It said that John Keasler had passed away, a memorial service would be held at the Beach Club the following week, but memories could not wait.

I did not know John Keasler as his friends and family did, but as a fan of his daily column in the Miami News, as his student, and then as a fellow islander. In all those guises, Keasler made lasting impressions and shared more than a little of himself. I once got a story back and he had written in the margin, “Don’t you know anything about adjectives?” I approached him after class to explain that I was a playwright by training and we never used adjectives because directors cut adjectives. He made the fine point that directors and editors should always be ignored, and then gave me an assignment to write a story with 100 adjectives. That was the first time we ever spoke. I have followed his instructions professionally ever since. I also still have every story I wrote for his class.

For me, John Keasler was a local hero, a fine writer, someone who probably never got the credit he deserved and probably didn’t care. Still, he was one of the greatest storytellers of all time.

Sylvia Bennett entertains NATO troops for holidays

While other Key Biscayners were preparing for their Thanksgiving meal, singer Sylvia Bennett was celebrating another way.

Bennett was engaged by the US Armed Forces to entertain personnel at Aviano Air Force base in Italy at Thanksgiving.

The Key Biscayne resident gave a performance on Nov. 20 for combined service personnel attached to the F-16 fighter base.

“It’s a particularly great honor for me to be chosen,” said Bennett, a Grammy Award nominee. “I follow in illustrious footsteps.”

