Key businesses go down for the count, but spring back

#islandthrowback is a step back in time on Key Biscayne. This is from the Islander News edition of Oct. 27, 2006:

Hurricane Wilma

Hurricane Wilma’s howling winds buffeted Key Biscayne Monday morning with tree-felling fury, causing a massive power outage that disabled electronic equipment from refrigerators to ATM machines, yet failed to squelch the spirit of commerce as many area businesses began offering limited goods and services as soon as the skies cleared.

The Shell Gas Station, for example - despite having empty tanks - opened at 2 p.m. Monday, and Islanders hunting down supplies soon converged on the convenience store

“As soon as we opened people were here buying ice,” said manager Carol Postigo.

Tuesday saw a wave of islanders hitting the streets in search of hot meals. “People are looking for food everywhere” said Vito Cardinale, proprietor of Vito’s Restaurant.

Letter to the Editor / Praise for Public Works Director

I would like to thank Armando Ninez, our Public Works director, for the great job of cleaning up Key Biscayne and getting life back to normal after our unexpected bout with Hurricane Katrina.

The speed with which the job was accomplished and the removal of debris was completed so quickly, providing a much safer environment to face the next round with Hurricane Rita.

I think it would be prudent with the apparent cycle that we are in to save some of our tax dollars toward the rainy day if we are less fortunate with another storm.

Max D. Puyanic

Got gas?

Photo caption. Motorists line up past Calusa Parkto buy up to $25 worth of gas at Key Biscayne Discount Gas, one of the few stations operating in Miami-Dade County.

Nine Key Biscayne police officers were on the scene to direct traffic - including the chief and deputy chief - and the line appeared to be moving in an orderly manner. Police estimate drivers were waiting about an hour-and-a-half to buy gas.

First time marathon runners.

Photo caption. Dr. Orlando “Landi” Silva and Dr. Alfredo Rabassa will be competing in the New York Marathon on behalf of the Misioneros Del Camino orphanage of Guatemala.

Swimmers qualify for Junior Olympics

Team Key Aquatics finished at, or near, the top in all categories at a meet October 8-9.

The Key Biscayne-based swim club competed against Florida Gold Coast swimmers from all over Miami at the Florida International University North Campus Aquatic complex.

Julian Radice continued on the road to Junior Olympics qualification in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle, while Nico Junghahn qualified for the Junior Olympics in the 50-yard freestyle.

“I am so excited and proud of all our athletes,” said Coach Iggy Larrea.

Also participating were swimmers Ali Hoffman, Luis Consuegra, Gaby Campana, Olivia De La Fuente and Manolo Sanchez.

Flag football.

The pinnacle of the Flag Football season has been reached and the Superbowl teams have been decided. The Senior Division Falcons was the first team to book its place in the championships. The action continued at St. Agnes Field two days later when the remaining games took place...

Coach Tony Goudie praised his defense for producing stops on key plays by Michael Kelly (Yes! the same M. Kelly that was recently a Village Council candidate) and Andres Reina.