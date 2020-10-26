Isolation of seniors needs compassion not condescension

Dan Glazer, a Duke University professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, has found that seniors who face social isolation experience a higher risk of mortality, heart disease, and depression.

“One of the major public health problems in our country is social isolation, and [long-term care] homes want to keep COVID out of these institutions, so they lock down the institution,” reads a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine authored by Glazer and others. “But, over a long period of time that is not good for older persons. It affects their health and their well-being.”

This might be news to Glazer, but those of us who have been around the elderly, especially those in nursing homes and Assisted Living Facilities, are well aware of what is happening. I wrote an article about it a month ago comparing how worried we are about children’s lack of socialization when our seniors saw nobody but staff for days on end. Further, unlike children, seniors are not tech savvy and very few know how to use FaceTime or Zoom.

This past week, the Miami Herald featured a story on a 95-year-old woman who became cognitively disabled and began to starve herself because she could not see her family. It was a painful ordeal for both, brought on by government “regulation.”

As always, it’s a one-glove-fits-all scenario. All senior facilities must be tested. All seniors must be distanced. Seniors must eat alone, and no family can visit. There is no out-of-the-box thinking done by regulators. In my case, I had FaceTime capabilities with my clients, but only because I requested it. No one suggested it as a means of communication.

There is a general lack of respect for the capabilities of our elder population. It is true that as we age we might not be able to run marathons in under two and a half hours (BTW, my best time was 4 hours, 10 minutes), but it doesn’t mean we’ve lost feeling. Even the complete loss of mental function does not take away the need to be stimulated by activity. The more they’re surrounded by people they know and love, the better.

The isolation seniors have faced in the past six months is abnormal -- as it is for most people. The difference is that the elderly are more prone to loneliness and isolation, hence the need of us, our politicians and regulators to see them as individuals with minds -- not treat them as school children.

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com