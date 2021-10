Facebook-owned popular communication and social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, all went down Monday morning in what appears to be a widespread outage.

According to the website Cnet, the networks first reported issues around 11:40 a.m. ET, citing Down Detector, a crowdsourced website that tracks online outages.

Via Twitter, WhatsApp acknowledged that it was having issues.

It is not clear what caused the issue, or when any of the services might be restored.

For more, click here.