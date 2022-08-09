“It's the hardest thing I could ever imagine…” Serena Williams retiring from tennis

Serena Williams is retiring from tennis. “It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” the iconic tennis star announced her plans in the latest issue of Vogue, of which she duns the cover.

“I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next.”

In a Tuesday morning Instagram post, Williams said, “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks.”

According to a New York Times article, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are planning to have another child.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out,” the Times reported.

On Monday, Williams picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open by beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open. It’s just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old after returning to competition at Wimbledon last month.