Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump has died of cardiac arrest in her home on New York City's Upper East Side.

Ivana Trump was 73.

The former President shared the news on his Truth Social account on Thursday afternoon. Truth Social is Trump’s social media platform.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

According to TMZ, NYPD received a call from somebody at her home shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Ivana and Trump were married in 1977 and had three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. They were divorced in 1992.

She was born in Czechoslovakia in 1946, moving first to Canada in the mid-1970s, before moving to the US, where she took up residence in New York City. It was here that she met Trump.

A report in the New York Post said daughter Ivanka Trump, was in “shock” over her mother’s death.

The Post posted a quote from son Eric Trump. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”