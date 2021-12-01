During the Rolling Stones recent visit to Miami, iconic lead singer Mick Jagger attracted more attention than usual for his choice of eyeglasses.

Jagger was photographed in the balcony of the oceanfront hotel he was staying with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick wearing white glasses, that reportedly offer therapeutic and energetic effects.

Jagger, 78, wears those phototherapy lenses designed to improve mood by using artificial light to boost energy levels during winter, according to specialists.

In the UK they can cost up to £ 300, The Times reported, and are available from department stores such as Selfridges and online retailers, including Amazon.

These glasses are also used to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a condition prevalent in the Nordic countries. The Royal College of Psychiatrists says the disorder is often caused by a lack of sunlight from late fall to early spring.

SAD is a depression-like disorder and causes a lack of energy, reluctance to participate in social activities, and decreased sexual desire. Those affected tend to want to eat and sleep more than usual.

When a user wears the glasses, light enters the eye in the lower part of the retina and is captured by photoreceptors and transmitted to the brain. The glasses use "blue-enriched" white light, which helps the brain release various chemicals, such as cortisol and dopamine.

This can make the user feel more energetic and happy.