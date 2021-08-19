A proposal by the city of Surfside to change the zoning at the location of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium, which killed 98 people, has drawn criticism from Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman, who is presiding over litigation related to the collapse.

Surfside wants to downzone the property, thus reducing the number of units that could be built on the property. It currently is zoned for 205 properties, but the proposed new zone would limit properties to 139.

The sale of the property will be used to compensate family members of the victims, according to The Real Deal a website dedicated to real estate in South Florida.

A "stalking horse" bid of $120 million already being considered for the property, at 8777 Collins Ave. The condominium collapsed June 24. The cause is still being investigated.

“I would hope [Surfside] would continue in its support for these victims by shortly advising the court that it intends to take absolutely no action whatsoever that could have the effect of decreasing the value of this property,” Hanzman said during a hearing on the property sale. “That’s what I hope to hear from the town of Surfside, and I hope to hear it as soon as possible.”

Go to The Real Deal for more information: https://therealdeal.com/miami