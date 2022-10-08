Julia becomes season’s fifth hurricane as it heads for Nicaragua

As expected, Tropical Storm Julia became the hurricane season’s fifth hurricane after the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported winds were now 75 mph with higher gusts while the storm is headed to the coast of Nicaragua.

Julia poses no immediate threat to Florida.

As of 8 p.m. Julia was located 20 miles WSW of San Andres Island, Colombia and 125 miles from Bluefields, Nicaragua, traveling west at 17 mph. On the NHC forecast track, Julia should make landfall along Nicaragua’s coast late Saturday or early Sunday.

NHC forecast environmental conditions favor strengthening into Sunday morning and expects the center to remain intact and emerge off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua Sunday evening.

The NHC says Central America and Southern Mexico could expect flash floods and mudslides into next week.

Hurricane Warning is in effect for. San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia and Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas.

Nicaragua, north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border are under a Hurricane Watch.

