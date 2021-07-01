Who loves a parade? Apparently, Key Biscayne residents do.

Patriotism’s true colors will be on display at the 62nd annual Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade, which will be back in full swing with floats, bands and a flyover to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.

For the past six years, Master of Ceremonies Austin Tellam has been the easiest to spot, with his flamboyant red, white and blue costume, oversized hat and lavish face paint.

“It gets really hot,” he said, jokingly.

Tellam grew up on Key Biscayne, a descendant of his grandparents, who moved to the island in 1952. No doubt they took part in the first parade seven years later.

“It started with just a couple people on bicycles in traditional costumes,” Tellam said.

Now the parade — billed as the longest running in South Florida — has a $30,000 budget, half of which is raised by the independent parade committee, an amount often enough to fund the parade and insurance, Tellam said.

“It’s definitely growing,” he said.

Photos of President Richard Nixon greeting kids on the street, Grammy-winning singer Jon Secada singing the national anthem, and marching bands from as far as Baltimore all have been part of the show.

Homestead Air Force Base usually provides two or three jets for a flyover.

The nearly mile-long patriotic procession begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive, and heads toward Cape Florida to the end of Village Green Park, looping into West Enid Drive. There will be a stage in front of the Village Green.

Tellam’s priorities include announcing all floats, keeping the parade moving and “providing some entertainment.”

Some of the entertainment you’ll likely see are popular stilt-walkers, marching bands, vintage cars, a “pop-a-wheelie” fire truck, and the Junkanoo Bahamian band that typically provides a special ending to the parade.

“Junkanoo ... they always get to me,” said Rudy Leschhorn who, like Tellam, is part of the 4th of July Parade Committee. “Those guys really perform, they’re dancing, really colorful people. The Bahamas is our neighbor.”

Highly acclaimed Miami singer and songwriter and “American Idol” contestant Isa Pena, 20, who has performed at Marlins, Heat and Dolphins games, will be singing the national anthem.

Among the annual parade entrants include local and Miami-area fire and police departments, the Sons of American Legion and other veterans, a group of bicycling seniors, Pablo Arraya Tennis Academy students, and the SOS breast cancer survivors.

A nice cash award goes to the best homemade float.

Leschhorn said the parade committee has had to work hard getting the stage ready, preparing the commemorative T-shirts, and generally getting the word out because the parade was not given the full go-ahead by Village Mayor Mike Davey until late April.

Last year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tellam said, “We just did an informal caravan through the streets,” to keep the tradition going.

This year, he’s expecting a crowd, but is not sure how big it will be.

“People are going to be excited, but some people will be traveling this summer (unlike last year), so it’ll be Interesting to see what the crowd is,” Tellam said. “We’re ready.”

It’s not too late to enter the parade in order to line up on Fernwood Road. Go here for more info.

The fireworks show at night has been canceled but the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will hold a July 4th “Americana” picnic on the Village Green from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all funds raised going to charitable projects.

“To me, what makes it great down here in Miami, South Florida ... there’s really not that sense of small-town America,” Leschhorn said. “But this is as Americana as it gets, and that’s pretty cool.”

Other celebrations in the area

While Key Biscayne’s fireworks display is cancelled this year, there are other options for fireworks in Miami-Dade County

Miami: The huge fireworks display at Bayfront Park will not take place this year, but the city will hold a smaller fireworks display that night at Jose Marti Park on the Miami River.

Homestead: Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a drive-up fireworks event. Stay in your car and please bring your own refreshments. Gates open at 7:45 for the 9 p.m. show, which will be set to music.

Miami Lakes: Picnic Park West is the site of the 18th fireworks show. Festivities begin at 7 p.m., and are free, but you must register at eventbrite.com.

Aventura: Country Club Drive is where you’ll be able to see the 9 p.m. fireworks celebration.

Hialeah: Called “the best fireworks (and laser display) in South Florida,” Milander Park hosts an Independence Day celebration starting at 4 p.m., highlighted by Grammy winners Gente De Zona.

Miami Beach: Fire on the Fourth takes place at the North Beach Bandshell on Collins Avenue. The community celebration begins at noon and ends with a fireworks display.

Fort Lauderdale: The Beach Boys offer a free concert on the beach from 7:30-9 p.m., followed by the 9:30 fireworks to close out the 4th of July Spectacular.