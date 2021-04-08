On March 17, 2020, the world went silent. We moved our offices into our homes. And on a rainy night in that month of March, during the confinement, sleepless, anxious … the #dragonmaskproject was born, from three friends, via Zoom -- #fuxalittledragon, Lan-lu and the dragon.

The idea was to create just 30 to 40 logo-emblazoned masks for clients and friends.

In April, inspired by Miami-based fundraiser David Guetta, who created “United at home, fundraising live from Miami,” a concert to benefit the Feeding South Florida organization and @hopitauxdefrance.

The #dragonmaskproject started spreading its wings, growing to more than 700 masks delivered around the world.

For every Dragon Mask sold, $5 or more goes to Feeding South Florida. As word spread, and the mask became popular, we received anonymous donations, too.

Every $1 donated to @feedingsouthflorida provides nine meals to those in need.

We are proud to see our dragon army flying in Rome , Paris, Shanghai, Dubai, Normandy, Brazil, London, Venezia, NYC, Hawaii, Milano, Osaka, Nagoya, Montecarlo and Argentina.

And of course in our beloved Key Biscayne.

Thank you so much to all our VIP dragon ambassadors.

-- Fuxa, Lan-Lan and Brigitte

The Year of Covid