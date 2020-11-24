Melissa White has built a dedicated team at Key Biscayne Community Foundation, all united by the common goal to serve. We had a chance to sit with some of them to reminisce about the role they have helped play during COVID and their Thanksgiving thoughts.

Carolyn Cruz, is the veteran among them, with about 10 years at the foundation. Asked what she recalls most of the foundation’s work during COVID, she said: “Seeing how everyone came together when the need was there. Things were crazy for everyone, but people came together anyway.”

Asked which of the foundation’s activities touched her the most, Cruz said it was when volunteers delivered flowers to the seniors on Mother’s Day. “That was really nice.”

On her Thanksgiving thoughts, Cruz said she is “just grateful for family and health, which at the end of the day, that is what is most important.”

For the community, Cruz’s wish at this point in time is clear: “For people to be kind and positive as the opposite is not going to do much good anyway.”

Jane Morris is a longtime resident who has been at the foundation for your years. As she ponders celebrating Thanksgiving, Morris said she is thankful for her job, but also that she is “in a position to help others. I always feel good when I’m doing something for other people.”

The Mothers Day flowers were also Morris’s favorite activity from the COVID experience. “That was a lot of fun, and they really appreciated we were doing that. We received a lot of thank you phone calls after.”

Andrew Britton has only been full time with the foundation since January, but he has worked with KBCF in different projects in the past. “Shortly after the pandemic hit we all worked double time,” he said.

“My work is mainly in the field, working on programs,” he said . “I was out delivering turkey with Chief Press on Friday.”

To Britton, the activity he has valued most was working “side by side with (Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho) delivering food to areas that would normally be inaccessible. It was a comprehensive effort, involving the school system, United Way, us and a couple of other organizations.”

“This gave me a totally new outlook and perspective on what issues Miami was really dealing with as a result of the pandemic. A lot of the people we met worked in either the hospitality or event industry and the economic impact to them was devastating.”

“The opportunity to help alleviate the pain was enlightening,” recalls Britton. “We were providing quality foods to nourish themselves. I was born and raised in Miami and this (to help) was quite rewarding.”

As for his Thanksgiving message, Britton said “I’m thankful to have a job, that I can afford my apartment. Knowing how a lot of people have been economically affected, I do not take anything for granted. I’m blessed to be able to do this in my own city.”

Britton recalls an encounter he had with a 90-year old lady in Overtown. “She was apparently very respected and lived in a public housing development. I volunteered to help her and while walking asked her what was the biggest change she had noticed was that now latinos were living in the projects as well. That real reality showed me what struggle is really like.

There is one more member of the KBCF team, Rumya Sundaram, who coordinates the popular Citizen Science program but she was on vacation visiting her family for Thanksgiving.

