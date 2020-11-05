The Rev. Susan Bruttell of St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea visited the Key Biscayne Police and Fire departments this week delivering a barbecue lunch to thank them for their services, especially during this pandemic time.

“During this crisis people have verbalized how appreciative they are of our first responders, so I thought it was important to put action to words,” said Bruttell.

“A barbecue lunch is the least I can do to show how much our community loves them and appreciates all they do to keep us safe.”