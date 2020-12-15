KB Legion Auxiliary distributes Publix gift cards to VA Hospital in Miami

Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary has 155 $20 Publix gift cards to be distributed to area veterans.

The cards were purchased from donations totaling $3,100 for the program.

Auxiliary members Jeanette Turici and Kathy Johnson wrote Christmas messages on the Christmas cards.

Turici, the auxiliary unit’s Sergeant at Arms, delivered the holiday cards to Merne Williams, chief of Volunteer Services at the VA. Merne will have the cards distributed among the nurses and therapists, who then will hand them out to patients in the Community Living Centers, patients in the Spinal Injury Cord unit, PTSD patients, and Women Veterans Organization.

The Key Biscayne Auxiliary wishes all the Key Biscayne residents Merry Holidays and hope to see them when COVID-free times allow for the Spring Picnic at Bill Baggs State Park for VA vets, lunches at the Beach Club for PTSD veterans, and the Memorial Day service for all island residents.

If any are interested in helping set up picnics and lunches, or to visit the veterans, please call Barbara Dawn Cromartie, president of the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary at (312) 622-1408.