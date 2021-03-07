KB Tennis and MAST form a match made in tennis heaven

With a new year, new hopes, dreams, aspirations and relationships, the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, a public non-profit tennis facility, and MAST Academy have come together to soothe the impact of a nearly 12 month pandemic -- establishing a new home for the school’s tennis team, “Mako.”

MAST staff and coaches are thrilled to move their home courts to KBTA at the Crandon Golf course. And MAST Boys and Girls tennis coach, Alan Joseph, is happy a closer relationship has been forged.

“I love the fact that we are unofficially Key Biscayne's high school,” he said. “I think it’s healthy for the players, the school and the Key Biscayne community for the team to practice and play their matches on the appealing KBTA public tennis courts.

“I like the friendly, welcoming, character of this tennis club on the golf course.”

Thirty-five or so players are competing for spots on teams’ 10-player rosters. The season’s matches began Feb. 18 and will end on April 2. Coach Joseph has high hopes for this year’s teams, expecting them to move into the regional and state championships.

This school year has been an aberration. Winter sports schedules were canceled and more than 500 students and 23 faculty members had to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing.

With vaccines now being distributed nationwide, and virus numbers on the decline, everyone welcomes the prospect of normalcy, including in the world of sports, said Jon Garito, the tennis association’s vice president and manager.

Garito also noted that the tennis club strictly follows COVID-safety regulations from the CDC and Miami Dade authorities -- such as wearing masks, and maintaining physical and social distancing.

“We love the young tennis players, and we make every effort to keep all our courts full -- mornings, afternoons and at night,” Garito said. Having the MAST Academy teams on the courts helps achieve that goal. It also helps inspire appreciation for a safe, healthy sports activity.

With nine clay courts, one hard surface court, and eight highly qualified tennis pros available to help whenever needed, the venue is primed for it’s new players.

Moving the teams was first suggested by Juan Yuste, who saw the possibilities of a closer relationship. Yuste knew the former MAST coach. He also has two daughters on the MAST team -- Claudia, 16, and Daniela, 15. He envisioned a “special junior development program” to help the team’s players.

“There was a lot going on at Crandon Park,” Yuste recalled. “So I called Chris Rossin, the athletic director at MAST Academy, about the possibility of training them at KBTA and he was ok with that so we started arranging everything.”

He believes it will benefit MAST and the players. “KBTA is well managed, the clay courts are well maintained, and (it’s) close to MAST Academy. It’s easy for the kids to play there.”

Yuste’s daughter, Daniela, a freshman, said she and other team members were at first hesitant about the move, “but then you meet the KBTA staff, like Gritchen, Max, and Maddy, and the professionals here, and it's so good.”

Two other major benefits, said Daniela: “I love that it’s right in the middle of nature. Everything in Miami is surrounded by buildings and city stuff…. I also really like clay courts ... and they have lots of clay courts here.”