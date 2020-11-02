Why a commentary titled after the unified battle of the brave musketeers Alexander Dumas made famous as they reached their goals -- especially when residents will be electing Key Biscayne council members and not French musketeers

We are a day away from the Nov. 3 election and I’m asking my fellow Key Biscayners to do our collective best to inspire our new councilmembers to unify behind another strong battle cry. This one would be to defend, with noisy muskets if necessary, the integrity of our local government and the quality way of life our community has achieved .

We need to elect a council capable of demonstrating unity of purpose towards the goals we treasure.

We need to trust the voters will help preserve the island’s character, which since the days of early pioneers has been marked by friendly conduct, relaxed demeanor and unity of purpose -- and our right to elect representatives in the council

I came from Cuba in 1961 and spent my first night in this country at a home in Key Biscayne that other recent arrivals have rented. My family lost the right to leave in peace; my father lost all the pleasures he had worked for.

I left Key Biscayne for a while to complete my architectural studies, returning in1986, and married Karen, who I met here in1970. We purchased a home and then were here to stay. The incorporation movement that gave this community independence -- and our residents the right to be responsible for their future on this island.

So, we are very strong defenders of Key Biscayne’s traditional ways. Perhaps some council candidates will be upset, but we endorse those who we see as holding a traditional Key Biscayne approach.

Our next elected council should be Luis Lauredo, Ed London and Ignacio Segurola -- each elected in 2018 and continuing in their seats until 2022 -- joined by Allison McCormick, Brett Moss and Frank Caplan. These three hold the traditional Key Biscayne values that have helped the island achieve the high standard of living we enjoy to this day.