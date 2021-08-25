Hoping to control its own destiny, Key Biscayne Council members on Tuesday night agreed to push forward on its own proposal to “own” the Rickenbacker Causeway. The decision comes in the wake of Miami-Dade County’s recently released bidding campaign for a private-public partnership to improve safety and resiliency.

Village of Key Biscayne Vice Mayor Ed London thanked Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson for their efforts in trying to get county commissioners to listen to their ideas and requests before a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a “Plan Z Consortium” was released last week to bidders. Reportedly, the cost for such a project came in at $510 million to improve the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways, as well as separating bike and pedestrian lanes from vehicle traffic, and replacing Bear Cut Bridge.

The RFP also indicates the winning bidder would have an 80-year control of the tolls, as well as concessions with permission of the county.

“You’ve done what you can,” London said to Davey and Williamson late into Tuesday night’s Council meeting. “Look, we’re not getting a seat at the table, just getting a lot of window dressing. I say we go with another plan if we don’t like Plan Z.

London said the island’s bargaining power was limited with just a half-percent of the county’s budget. “Our only influence is Mrs. (Raquel) Regalado, and she is only one of the seven commissioners. As this plan goes forward 80 years, we’ll be in the hands (of a private company). I say we submit a plan to take over the causeway.”

The idea to partner with a prospective bidder was raised about a month ago by Council member Ignacio Segurola. But, since the RFP was released, Key Biscayne was listed as a stakeholder and, as such, placed into a “Cone of Silence,” meaning bidders cannot communicate with Village officials.

Williamson has a call into Miami-Dade County’s Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales, hoping, as Davey said, to possibly amend the RFP, allowing for the removal of stakeholder status. That, in turn, would allow them to speak to bidders. Williamson said it’s important for Key Biscayne to be on the bid selection committee. He also said his call Friday to the Mayor’s office had gone unanswered as of Tuesday night.

London asked Williamson to find out if the county’s Nov. 4 bidding deadline could be extended since Key Biscayne was not immediately aware of the RFP regulations.

“We have 13,000, maybe 15,000 stakeholders, the biggest stakeholder they have,” London said. “The reason they have a (privatization) plan is to make money. We are nonprofit, where we’d use tax revenue bonds. I think we can put a viable plan together.”

Key Biscayne’s plan likely would come without all the Plan Z Consortiom’s bells and whistles, including an observation tower, bike repair shop, information center and banquet room.

“The last time we heard a proposal they wanted a $5 toll, so that’d be $1,300 (annually) one way, or $2,600 both ways,” London said. “We should consider our own plan to take over the causeway for 80 years.”

The idea caught on with what appeared to be a majority of the Council members. In fact, a special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to see how the Village proceeds.

“A lot has been going on,” understated Williamson. “We got most of our interests in the RFP. I was happy (last) Sunday night until Monday when the RFP went out. The good news is we are a stakeholder. The bad news is you cannot talk to anyone (who bids).”

Davey wanted to wait until after Williamson’s meeting with Morales to see what the county offers.

Council member Luis Lauredo said the island might be small but “we already have lobbyists — the lawyers and professionals who work on the mainland.”

He said he wasn’t comfortable with the county’s public-private partnership idea.

“Ronald Reagan’s words always move me: ‘Trust, but verify.’ Having lived in a place where privatization has not worked,” Lauredo said, “it’s a dangerous proposition. I don’t feel at all comfortable with a profit motive that has the only key to my house or a road to the hospital if I need it.”

Segurola said even “having a seat at the table and just one of the votes is worthless. We need to be the seat.”

He then turned to his fellow Council members hoping to strike a chord.

“We spent an hour (at the last meeting) debating on the name of a park, and I can’t believe (when it comes to this) we have no vision on this Council as to the most important thing that’s going to happen on Key Biscayne,” he said. “In the words of (former lobbyist for the Village) Fausto Gomez, ‘We are the only homeowner that does not control our driveway.’ So, unless we don’t come up with our own proposal, (all this is) just words in the wind.”