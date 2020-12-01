The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association enjoyed fine weather and a large turnout for their recent initial tournament of the year. The tournament of the day was the 3 best par 3s, par 4s and par 5s.

Winners were Wendy Sullivan (first, with a net 30), Deb Albanese (second, with a net 31), and Lisa Coello (third, on a match of cards with a net 31). Closest to the pin on #6 was Bonnie Backes and Deb Albanese on #17.

Trophies for last year’s winners were presented by Shane Warriner, director of golf at Crandon Park. Trophies went to: Marta Marin, Club Champion; Nancy Kuchera, Grandmother’s Tournament; Bonnie Backes, President’s Cup; and Judy Chamberlain, Sportsmanship Award.

The lady golfers meet at 8 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. Call the pro shop at (305) 361-9129