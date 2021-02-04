Dear Justo.

Thank you so very much for your referrals for the Covid vaccine appointment sites. It was frustrating getting the appointment. I almost gave up. Thanks to you and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for listing some sites in the paper. Very helpful.

I received my first vaccine today at Miami Dade College North Campus on the 27th. I was nervous about getting the vaccine outside a hospital setting and considered cancelling my appointment. But I couldn’t have been more at ease today and the military personnel were so kind stopping by to check on me several times before and after.

The Army Reserve was there to control traffic and check residency and appointment list. About 20 cars ahead when I arrived. The nursing staff were excellent and courteous plus I did not feel rushed. They truly cared. The drive through process took less than 30 minutes plus another 15/30 minute wait for any adverse reactions. An emergency rescue vehicle was on site and doctors too. I felt very comfortable and with my allergies had no worries.

They gave me a card and said they would email for the next vaccine. I received a thank you email this afternoon from Miami-Dade. Amazing. I strongly recommend the Miami-Dade County site.

Teri Abandonato