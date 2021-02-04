Island seniors have been vocal about their frustration over the poor COVID-19 vaccine distribution system, which resulted in them being unable to secure appointments for the shot.

Last weekend, however, more than 70 senior residents received their vaccination because of a coordinated effort by an all-star cast of volunteers that included former Councilmember Katie Petros and Claire London, wife of Councilmember Ed London.

“I got more out of helping her than she did,” said Mrs. London, referring to one of the residents she drove to Jackson Memorial to get her vaccine. The woman was apprehensive about the process, fearing she would get Covid. having already received the vaccine herself, Mrs. London was able to calm her.

The plan to contact more than 800 seniors who wanted to be vaccinated was presented during the Jan. 26 Village Council meeting. Charles Press, acting village manager, and Melissa White, executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, discussed having volunteers work with the Roxy Lohuis, supervisor of the village’s Adult and Senior Programs, to contact interested in the vaccine and secure their information.

“We have helped 70 residents get vaccination appointments,” said White. “Our staff gets online everyday and reaches out to partners to try to find appointments or open slots or appointments that have been reserved but not shown up to.”

Together with local volunteer Ed Easton, White `also worked with Jackson Health System to secure vaccine appointments.

“It was a total team effort,” she said.

On Saturday, 60 appointments were secured and a village van was used, using social distance measures, to transport the seniors to their appointments. “Rich (Perez, assistant to the director of Parks & Rec) came in on his day off to drive the van. Roxy was fantastic,” said White.

Although the effort was coordinated by Todd Hofferberth, director of the Parks & Recreation Department, Lohuis was the glue that made things flow smoothly. “She did a herculean job,” said Claire London, “every senior on the island knows who she is.”

Ed London beamed with pride at what was accomplished: “We were looking at a plan that called for $3,000 a day to run our own vaccine operation, but it is amazing what Melissa and Eddie Easton did with Jackson and other locations.”

Brigitte De Langeron, a local Realtor, was one of the residents who was vaccinated. “My Mom and I were able to be vaccinated,” she told Islander News via text message. “Melissa and KBCF, they are the best! Love KB.”

Claire London said these kinds of efforts are vital for seniors. “The whole process can be overwhelming for them. Some are not as good with computers and email. This pandemic has caused isolation for many. My senior told me she had not spoken to somebody for as long as we talked in almost a year.”

Ed London also complimented Jackson Health System and expressed hope thas those who have been helped return the favor. “They are a community hospital who operate with proceeds from the county’s $0.01 sales tax, but they need more. I hope people who benefit from their services can help by donating to the Jackson Health Foundation so they can continue to provide the level of service they do.”

The vaccination initiative has helped Claire London realize that seniors need more support. “What happens if they have to go off island for a doctor’s appointment? How do they get around? I think we need to look at this kind of volunteer effort post pandemic,” she said. “It is amazing what we can accomplish when we work together. When we pull in the same direction.”

White recognizes the potential life and death situation being faced by seniors.

“Hopefully, the vaccine will become more widely distributed soon,” she said, noting that they have a list with names of over 500 seniors. “It breaks our heart to hear how desperate seniors, and those with underlying medical conditions, are for an opportunity to be vaccinated. When we are so close to a solution, it’s unbearable to imagine another day. After the last year, waiting a couple months can be the difference between life and death.”

For information on the program, call (305) 361-2770

Important note. KBCF nor the Village have vaccines, and there is not a special allotment of vaccines allocated to the island. The KBCF staff calls and gets online everyday to get vaccines that no one shows up for. There is presently a list of over 500 seniors who have registered and 70 appointments have been secured, and the work continues.