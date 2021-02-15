kbcf to the vaccine rescue.jpg

The KB Community Foundation and Roxy Lohuis come to the rescue of Key Biscayne seniors once again!!!

After many cancellations and several failed attempts to obtain a vaccine appointment, I decided to contact the Foundation (info@KeyBiscayneFoundation.com) and Roxy Lohuis (rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov)

A couple of days later, I received a call from them confirming our appointment and, as if that were not enough, I was asked if we needed a ride.

Confident we speak on behalf of all village seniors as we thank them for their service.

Oria and Jaime Perez Upegui

