The KB Community Foundation and Roxy Lohuis come to the rescue of Key Biscayne seniors once again!!!

After many cancellations and several failed attempts to obtain a vaccine appointment, I decided to contact the Foundation (info@KeyBiscayneFoundation.com) and Roxy Lohuis (rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov)

A couple of days later, I received a call from them confirming our appointment and, as if that were not enough, I was asked if we needed a ride.

Confident we speak on behalf of all village seniors as we thank them for their service.

Oria and Jaime Perez Upegui