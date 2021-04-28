KBPD set to "flood the streets" with patrol officers; enforce teen curfew

With police set to ‘flood the streets,” village council considers other steps to engage teens, criminally rambunctious or otherwise

Planning to “flood the streets” on weekend nights with patrol officers, Village of Key Biscayne Interim Village Manager Charles Press said he’s sparing no costs to fight a growing trend of juvenile crime and mischief on the island.

And, soon, community residents -- already voicing their concerns to the media, the police force and the local government -- will get to offer their ideas during an open forum.

Speaking to a closed-circuit TV audience during Tuesday night’s five-hour long Village Council meeting, Press called Saturday night’s crime, which reportedly involved a young man striking an adult in the face with a skateboard near Village Green Park, “one of the worst” crimes he has seen.

“What happened Saturday night ... This is a very difficult investigation,” said Press, who temporarily stepped away from his role as police chief when asked to be interim manager. “We’ve made this our highest priority, working on it 24 hours a day, taking a look at all cameras and every angle; we’re reaching out to SROs (school resource officers) of other schools.

The victim’s wife told the Islander News her husband was back home Monday recuperating from a broken nose and jaw, but was “not doing well.”

Council member Brett Moss called it “a horrible crime, a criminal act.”

“I’m absolutely sure with the technology we have and the officers we have ... we need to put an end to this very quickly,” he said.

Juvenile mischief and crimes recently have ranged from stealing candy out of stores to stealing and damaging $3,500 golf carts. But now it includes a heinous criminal act.

Press said for years Key Biscayne was the only area in Miami-Dade County in which the city was not allowed to take kids to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC).

“I can understand not involving our kids in that. But the kids have gotten more aggressive,” he said. “It’s gone from egging to throwing rocks and now from yelling at to confronting adults.”

In just the past four months, Press said the city has made 10 arrests, issued 37 golf cart citations, 46 trespass warnings, a couple of curfew violations, and have made 917 area checks that included some type of juvenile misbehavior.

“Each time the parents have been brought to the scene,” Press said. “We’re (trying to make) them understand their responsibilities.”

Press noted that several of the youths his officers have encountered “are kids coming from outside the community but hanging out with our kids, creating issues for you and the police department.”

So, he’s implemented a plan, supported by Mayor Mike Davey, who called it “an emergency situation.”

“It’s a costly plan, but right now, I don’t care,” Press said. “I plan to flood the streets (with patrol officers) on weekend nights. The county’s juvenile curfew will also be in place, so at 12:01 a.m., they’re being brought in until their parents come get them.”

Under that county ordinance, it would take three violations of the curfew before any action with the JAC takes place.

Press’ department is down five officers, so he’s shifting resources to make this happen. First, he’s canceling the traffic unit for the time being. He’s cutting back on the marine patrol, and putting police in the K-8 school along with the three parochial schools.

Davey pointed out past problems on the beach, at the Beach Club and now at Village Green.

“We’re just having an influx of kids,” he said. “Now they’re telling the adult to f-off and the parents are taking their side. I’m backing (Press and his police force). Go ahead and stop that golf cart (if you think there’s suspicious activity). We need to get the word out that Key Biscayne is not a Shangri-La for violence and delinquency.”

Council member Luis Lauredo got the ball rolling on getting input from other citizens.

“This is a crisis,” he said. “I find in my private sector, maybe what you would call on the lower end of the command chain, they have good ideas. ... Some people may have suggestions that might work.”

Council members unanimously agreed to hold a community gathering on Monday, May 17 in the Community Center gym, albeit with Covid protocols and a hybrid option. The caveat would be working to find solutions to put an end to this recent trend.

“Nobody has a monopoly on ideas,” Davey said.

Also at that gathering, residents are expected to hear from a public defender who will relate the ramifications of being arrested and going through the court system, as well as hearing from a top prosecutor as to what makes a case and what doesn’t, and the role of the state attorney to understand the totality of the legal proceedings.

Council member Ignacio Segurola, who called Saturday night’s attack “nothing less than attempted murder,” already has had several ideas submitted to him.

”They want a police officer staged at Village Green, as many cameras as possible, some sort of control on the back parking lot by Fernwood, which is in the dark, and, finally, they want to feel like the police are on their side and laws need to be enforced,” he said.

Segurola wants to “deal with it immediately. All I can say is summer is coming, and we’ll have to soon deal with it seven days a week, not just two. We have to not let Key Biscayne be a free-for-all.”

Vice Mayor Ed London likes the idea of “beat patrols,” which he’s brought up before. In his plan, each of three officers get to patrol a third of the village, with the sergeant as the “rover.” “Soon he’ll know the cars, the dogs, the people,” London said.

Council member Allison McCormick scoffed at the idea that the kids causing trouble were not from the island.

“There have been times when I leave CVS and a group of kids are out there ... they’re feeling brazen, and I recognize them,” she said. “We are at an absolute tipping point, just outrageous, egregious (behavior).”

Council member Frank Caplan traced the issue of bad behavior to schools and parents.

“It’s permeated into the community ... What happened Saturday night and before, that is not the fault of the police department. What Press says about parental (responsibility), it’s like the correlation of the apple and the tree, you know?”

Davey wants to give kids “an avenue to engage with our adults” by setting up a seven-person teen advocacy board.

“I think ... we need to give it a shot,” he said. “They’re good kids, who can get bored and then get into trouble.”

Among some of the ideas Davey tossed out were a skatepark, midnight basketball and a battle of the bands. Having a counselor and a member of the parks and recreation department communicating with them also was brought up.

“We need to be doing something,” he said.