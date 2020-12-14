kbvotes - What is in a number? What is a lot? What’s not?

Numbers are one way to offer perspective. But what is a lot and what’s not isn’t always clear or obvious.

Today we will share a few numbers to provide some of that perspective, together with an invitation to discuss what surprised you and what did not.

What can numbers tell us? What do they mean -- to us, to others and as an element of our history?

Talk about it around the dinner table…what’s a lot and what is not?

285,000 -- COVID deaths in the US in 2020 (as of this week).

-- COVID deaths in the US in 2020 (as of this week). 19,281 -- COVID deaths in Florida in 2020 (as of 12/08).

-- COVID deaths in Florida in 2020 (as of 12/08). 450 -- The total capacity for bodies at the Miami-Dade County morgue (at the time modeled after a high-capacity plane).

-- The total capacity for bodies at the Miami-Dade County morgue (at the time modeled after a high-capacity plane). 900 -- The capacity for bodies at New York City’s medical examiner’s morgue facilities. In April 2020, the city bought 45 mobile units to boost their capacity to 3,500 bodies. An additional, 85 refrigerated units were on backorder.

-- The capacity for bodies at New York City’s medical examiner’s morgue facilities. In April 2020, the city bought 45 mobile units to boost their capacity to 3,500 bodies. An additional, 85 refrigerated units were on backorder. 26,955 -- People have died of COVID in New York as of December 3.

-- People have died of COVID in New York as of December 3. 2,977 -- Number of people were killed on 9/11/2001.

-- Number of people were killed on 9/11/2001. 58,209 -- Americans that died during the Vietnam War (1955 – 1975).

-- Americans that died during the Vietnam War (1955 – 1975). 328.2 million -- Total number of people living in the US in 2019.

million -- Total number of people living in the US in 2019. 6,146 -- Hospitals serving patients in the US.

-- Hospitals serving patients in the US. 1,115,000 -- Firefighters working in the US (745,000 of them are volunteers).

-- Firefighters working in the US (745,000 of them are volunteers). 34 million -- Americans living below the poverty line.

-- Americans living below the poverty line. 2,403 -- People killed on Dec. 7, 1941 during the Pearl Harbor attack in Hawaii (including 68 civilians).

-- People killed on Dec. 7, 1941 during the Pearl Harbor attack in Hawaii (including 68 civilians). 42% -- Percentage of Americans holding a passport. In 1990, only 4% had one.

-- Percentage of Americans holding a passport. In 1990, only 4% had one. $25,750 -- Annual income for a family of four to meet the poverty threshold in 2019.

-- Annual income for a family of four to meet the poverty threshold in 2019. $0.00 -- Cost of breakfast for all Miami-Dade Public School students.

-- Cost of breakfast for all Miami-Dade Public School students. $2.25 -- Cost of school lunch for elementary school students; $2.50 for middle and high school students.

-- Cost of school lunch for elementary school students; $2.50 for middle and high school students. 350,000 -- Number of students enrolled in the Miami-Dade Public School System. Roughly 255,000 are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program.

-- Number of students enrolled in the Miami-Dade Public School System. Roughly 255,000 are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program. 13,506 -- Number of school district in the US. Miami-Dade is the 3rd largest. There are 74 school districts in Florida.

-- Number of school district in the US. Miami-Dade is the 3rd largest. There are 74 school districts in Florida. 13.7% -- Percentage of immigrants in the U.S. (in 2018). In 1890, the percentage of immigrants was 14.8%.

-- Percentage of immigrants in the U.S. (in 2018). In 1890, the percentage of immigrants was 14.8%. 284.5 million -- Vehicles registered in the US in 2019 (passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and other vehicles).

million -- Vehicles registered in the US in 2019 (passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and other vehicles). 16,988 -- Number of people died in car accidents in the US in 2019.

Source: PewResearch.org, Statista, gov.org