The cabinet is part of the executive branch of the US federal government. Its role is to advise the president on any subject he may require, relating to the duties of each member's respective office.

The cabinet includes 23 members. Besides the vice president, it comprises the heads of 15 executive departments: Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

Seven other key positions also have cabinet-level rank, including the White House chief of staff, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, the Office of Management & Budget director, the United States Trade Representative ambassador, the Council of Economic Advisers chairman, the Small Business Administration administrator, the US Ambassador to the United Nations and the Director of National Intelligence.

Except for the vice president, all members of the cabinet are appointed by the president and are subject to confirmation by the Senate. Once confirmed, they serve at the pleasure of the president, who can dismiss them at any time without the approval of the Senate.

The cabinet is also crucial to the presidential line of succession that determines the presidency following the death or resignation of the president. The vice president tops the order, followed by the speaker of the House, then the president pro tempore of the Senate. The cabinet officers succeed to the presidency from here on.

The State Department and the Treasury Department were both established in 1789. Of the originally established Departments only those two are still part of the present-day cabinet.

In the 19th century three new departments were added.

1849: Department of the Interior

1862: Department of Agriculture

1870: Department of Justice

In the 20th century eight additional departments were established:

1913: Labor Department

1937: Commerce

1953: Health and Human Services

1965: Housing and Urban Development

1967: Transportation

1977: Energy

1979: Education

1989: Veterans Affairs.

In 2002 the Department of Homeland Security was included as response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

President-elect Joe Biden last week announced he was adding a full time climate envoy to the cabinet, nominating former secretary of state John Kerry for the role.