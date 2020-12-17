Georgia pecans sold by Key Biscayne Woman’s Club almost sold out. Here are some tasty recipes by KBWC.

The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club, continued their long tradition of selling freshly harvested mammoth Georgia Pecans. This year, the allotment is almost sold out. The 16-oz. bags sell for $13 each. All proceeds will go to the club’s Scholarship Fund and to support local charities.

The pecans are delicious, sugar- and salt-free, with no artificial flavoring.

The woman’s club is an organization committed to improving lives, helping the community and providing financial assistance through scholarships to local students.

In 2003 the club published a cookbook entitled “What’s Cookin’ on the Key,” with recipes by club members and local restaurateurs. Here is one of the sweet recipes, a favorite of many Key Biscayne families for the holiday season.

TOASTED PECANS

4 T (half stick) butter, melted 1 T. salt

4 c. pecan halves Quarter tsp. cayenne or white pepper

Yields about 30 servings. Preheat oven to 324 degree F. Place melted butter and nuts in a bowl and toss to coat well. Spread pecans in one layer in a shallow pan or cookie sheet and bake for 25 minutes. Shake the pan, stirring the nuts 2-3 times while baking to prevent scorching. Remove from oven and let pecans cool in the pan. Sprinkle with salt and cayenne or white pepper, tossing to coat. Serve or store in an airtight container. Can be frozen.

The following is a recipe provided by a member for her husband’s favorite vegetarian meal:

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS WITH PECANS

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussel sprouts trimmed and halved

1 cup large Georgia pecans roughly chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper.

Heat oven to 400° F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the Brussels sprouts, pecans, oil, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Turn the Brussels sprouts cut-side down.

Roast until golden and tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

For more information, call Fredda Levitt at (305) 361-2194, or purchase from members of the club.