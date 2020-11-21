After a week of beautiful weather NOAA Weather is forecasting winds to be gusty at 15 to 25 knots early in the weekend. Check the most current weather forecast before heading out this weekend.

A week of mostly nice weather resulted in some great catches of Spanish mackerel, cero mackerel, kingfish, bluefish, jack crevalles and mutton snappers being caught near shore.

Many of these fish species were hooked and landed from oceanside jetties, piers, the surf, and the sea wall. Almost all the kingfish and a lot of the mutton snappers were too small to keep --20 inches to the fork for kingfish; for mutton snappers, 18 inches from the tip of lower jaw to tip of longest tail fin, except in Biscayne National Park, where must be 19 inches).

Most of these fish were caught on live baits like pilchards, shrimp, threadfin herring, Spanish sardines and finger mullet. Others were caught on dead baits and artificial lures like the Savage Gear Mud Minnows, Back Lip Dippers, Line Thru Baitfish Spoon and the Pulse Tail Baitfish.

On the offshore scene, kingfish, sailfish, mahi mahi, blackfin tuna, barracudas and bonitos were plentiful. Most of the action took place outside the outer reef line in depths between 80 to 300 feet of water.

On the bottom, a lot of mutton snappers, red groupers, amberjacks, almoco jacks, and a few cobias were caught with live baits like pinfish, threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks and pilchards. If you like jigging, try your luck over the artificial wrecks and reefs with a vertical jig. The fishermen using these jigs are having a lot of action.

Once again, be safe out there!

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.