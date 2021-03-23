Motivating Minds keeps your child’s learning top of mind

The Motivating Minds learning center has since 2017 been offering students from Kindergarten through 8th Grade a Homeschool Program designed for children with all abilities in mind. Whether the child has specific learning needs or a demanding schedule -- or you prefer a flexible learning environment over a traditional classroom setting -- Motivating Minds can support your child through important educational milestones.

At Motivating Minds, located in L’Esplanade Mall, students are given the opportunity to learn at their own pace with each topic taught above, on or below their given grade level. This allows each student to truly master the material that is being taught and grasp critical concepts in core subjects such as Math, Science, English/Reading and Social Studies.

The goal at Motivating Minds is to develop the whole child while celebrating individuality. They focus on building each child’s confidence by giving their strengths purpose, and by relating them to the real world so they can visualize how to utilize their talents. In addition, they work to identify any weaker areas and help students develop strategies for improvement.

As part of the Homeschool Program, students engage in a variety of different activities including:

Orton-Gillingham Reading Program – Using a multi-sensory phonics technique, this program is most commonly used to help students struggling with reading, spelling, writing, and/or dyslexia.

P.E./Parkour Classes – Students learn the basics of movement and sports from trained coaches and professionals in an outdoor setting.

T.O.W.N.E. (Teaching Our Worldly New Entrepreneurs) – An engaging program that encourages students to adopt a new way of learning and creative expression to grasp fundamental concepts of entrepreneurship and gain confidence in both business and life skills.

Robotics – Students learn about the art of computer science and engineering by designing, constructing and operating robots. Once the fundamentals are grasped, students will compete nationally.

Monthly Field Trips – Students have an opportunity to explore all over South Florida!

Art Class – Students are also encouraged to express themselves through creativity.

To learn more about Motivating Minds and the wealth of programs they offer, please visit MotivatingMinds.co, email admin@motivatingminds.co or call (305) 400-8722.