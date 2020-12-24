Say hello to a few of the newest members of Islander News’ #kbminijournalists

Fourth graders at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center last year participated in a program where they learned the basic tenets of journalism from Islander News personnel -- everything from understanding the role of a journalist in a democracy, to how to develop a story.

The students wrote book reviews, discussed resiliency with the village manager, wrote their thoughts on the environment, and more. The newspaper published their works.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the advent of virtual learning forced the program to be put on hold. However, after prompting by Cliona Walshe-Crawford, a K-8 Center 4th grade teacher, we are relaunching the program, virtually, with a new student crew of KB-Mini-Journalists.

Suggesting the students write messages for the holiday issue of Islander News, Ms. Walshe-Crawford gave an enthusiastic “Yes!” “They would love it,” she said. “They really enjoy the prestige of working with -- and as -- real journalists.”

With pride, we present the work of our #kbminijournalists, the 2020-2021 Edition.

Dear Readers,

For many of us, 2020 has been a difficult year, but it’s also given us more time to connect with family and friends in person or through Zoom. I am getting ready for Christmas and looking forward to seeing my family, eating delicious food, and getting many presents! Hopefully, 2021 will be much better. We’ve all had to deal with the Coronavirus, but we will get through it together.

Stay safe and have a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

- by Lucas Antia

Holidays.

This is a note to all the Key Biscayne residents.

December is like the month of holidays, with Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. In the last month of the year, the holidays are very important because all the cultures are celebrating their traditions. Holidays are cool, awesome. They are moments of happiness and enjoyment with the family. They are important because you celebrate the end of the year, the goals that you have achieved, and set new resolutions for the next year. I love holidays; they are special and fun. I wish everyone that this upcoming year comes filled with health, joy, love and happiness. Happy New Year to all!!

- By Alfredo Volante

Christmas in 2020

Christmas in 2020 isn’t the best because you can’t gather with family members and go with friends. And you can’t go on a Christmas getaway, but you can do fun things with your family who can live in your house for 14 days because, if not ,you have a chance to get COVID19. You can bake cookies, build gingerbread man house and more. That’s some things I'm going to do for Christmas and that is what you can do.

- By JuanDiego Rios

How I think 2021 will be:

I think 2021 might change. For example, some medical schools will go to hospitals helping with Covid-19. Then, scientists will make a solution for Covid-19. After we get a vaccine, we will stop using masks and that will be great. We will have more fun and play without a mask and be closer to each other once again.

- By Sol Cheja

Happy New Year 2021!!!!!!!

Even though 2020 wasn’t the greatest year,

2021 will bring me no fear.

May this New Year be the best

So, we can finally rest,

From the previous stress,

That made us a mess.

To the things that brought us down, just leave it behind,

And open the New Year with great things in mind.

So, my dear,

I wish you a happy New Year!

- Poem by João Coutinho

Holidays During Covid -19.

Christmas is usually a fun time, with friends and family, but not this year. A lot of holidays have been with no family and just with the people you live with, but that is ok. Very soon we will have a vaccine and we can spend the rest of the holidays with friends and family. For right now, just hang in there and very soon you will be with your family and friends.

By Mia Nunez

Hello, I am Santiago, and I don’t like pigs. I love pigs!

It has been my dream to have one. I like them because they are smart and cute. It is also my favorite animal in the whole world. I still dream of having one myself. Well, that’s one thing I like.

- By Santiago Perez Bedoya

This year has not been too good for anyone. Covid 19 has changed our lives. However, there are still a lot of good things about this year. We were able to be with our parents every day because of the quarantine. Also, we were able to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner together every day. Our wishes for 2021 are that the Covid-19 will be gone, and we can have a regular life as always. Let's be positive and believe that Covid will be a memory!

- By Jose Pablo Luque

Corona Christmas

Mistletoe, candy canes, masks?

Having a Christmas that you must stay away? I know it sounds weird, not very jolly or holly. But the most heartful gift you can give is to make sure your family is safe. By doing that you need to stay home. You can't do the things you did last year or the year before, but be careful and stay safe for your loved ones.

- By Bianca Keif

What has Covid-19 done to our lives?

Covid-19 has changed our lives so much, both in good and bad ways. One thing that has affected me the most is not being able to hang out with my friends. But this pandemic has helped me be more grateful for the little things in life: a healthy family, a nice home, always having food on my plate. I learned to wash my hands more often and to always wear a mask.

- By Zoe Bayly

How COVID-19 has impacted my life

This year has been quite different. Everything started to change around March when we were sent home because of COVID but did not know when we would be able to go back to school. We started doing school online. It was particularly challenging for everyone.

In spite of all the difficulties, it also brought good things to our family. We had lunch together every day, ordered food on Fridays, and played board games. COVID brought my family together and it helped me understand that something negative can still have a meaningful ending.

- By Michael Cebolla

This year there is a sickness that is called Covid-19, which sometimes people call “Coronavirus.” It has killed so many people this year. I hope next year there is no more sickness from Coronavirus. In a few days it will be Christmas, but since there is this virus, we will not be able to do many things on Christmas. The good thing it brought was that I can spend more time with my family.

- By Manuela Perea

Hopes for the New Year.

In 2021 I want everyone with the coronavirus to be cured and never have something terrible again. I also want to never wear a face mask ever again or not be able to hang out with friends again. I would like to go back to restaurants and parks like trampoline parks.

- By Lorenzo Vicentini

I’m excited about Christmas coming soon. I’m excited about it because I want to make the wish for Covid-19 to end soon. It affected my life by not being able to go to Colombia and see my cousins. The good thing that came out of Covid-19 is that since everything shut down for a little while, we could do school at home. That was fun for a while.

By Paloma Perea

First Woman Vice President.

2020 was a roller-coaster, but as a nine-year-old feminist, I'm excited for what the future holds. Having diversity in the White House is long overdue. When I hear Kamala Harris speak, I know she is going to be a powerful advocate. My Christmas is coming later when Kamala gets inaugurated as the vice president! It’s exciting because since the start of US democracy, we haven’t had a woman vice president. How long until we have a woman PRESIDENT?

- By: Alejandra Roiz-Diaz

Kids Being Manipulated by the Net.

The internet is nice to some people. You can talk to friends and play games. Giving internet permission to a young audience is dangerous, however. On Tik-Tok or Instagram kids are exposed to cussing, bad people and other opinions. Kids can be attacked by people for their own opinions. Many people are being controlled. No one should ever change their opinion for other people. I’ve noticed this happening when Tik-Tok began trending.

By Michelle Frech

Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris will be the first ever Indian and Jamaican woman vice president. She was picked by Joe Biden, who will be our 46th president of the United States of America. People will see more diverse representation in our government from Kamala Harris. This is important because people, like me, who have Indian relatives are inspired and want to achieve big things like her.

- By Ahaan Borde

Best Books.

Have your kids been quarantined because their classmate is sick? Well, here are some books they can read! All “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books by Jeff Kinney are fun for 8-9-year olds. So are the “Dork Diaries” books by Rachel Renee Russel. “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper is an exciting emotional roller coaster with lots of twists in events. “A Question of Magic” is a world of fantasy for 8-11-year olds!

- By Violeta Arauz

My Perfect Day on Key Biscayne.

My perfect day on Key Biscayne begins with me waking up and finding my grandfather in my kitchen already. Then it’s time for me to head to the beautiful village green for soccer. I can usually find my cousins at the playground with my aunt and uncle. We might go boating after or to the beach with my grandmother and bonus grandpa. I’m lucky to live in an island paradise.

- By Nicholas “Nikos” Lagos

Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Women's history is significant and has not always been equal. On Nov. 8, 2020, Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman vice president. She is not only a woman, but also Jamaican and Indian! This is one of the most important events in the US showing equality. I am thrilled for all women to feel accepted and treated fairly throughout these harsh events that are happening. Kamala is encouraging all women to speak up and have faith.

- By Julieta Lopez

The Pessimist sees the bad and the optimist sees the good that resulted from Covid-19. During the shutdown, families grew closer. We now appreciate “essential workers” who sacrificed themselves for us. We also learned new ways to communicate with friends, family, teachers and businesses through online platforms. While Covid-19 causes headaches for many people, it taught us to appreciate family, friends, frontline workers, and our ability to learn new ways to do tasks.

- By Iris Trevisan

Holidays 2020.

The holidays are coming up! You must stay safe all year long. If you want to talk to someone old, FaceTime them. I FaceTime my grandparents and when I talk in person, I use a mask. You can have fun by making cakes together. You can eat Christmas dinner together or you can get a computer and virtually eat together. For Hanukkah, you can light the candles together. Have fun, stay safe!

- By Emiliana Hristov

What the Holidays Mean to Me and How I Will Stay Safe During the Holidays.

The holidays mean a lot to me because I get to spend time with my family and friends. What I love about the holidays is the traditions. I celebrate The Three Kings on January 6. My family and I leave our shoes under the Christmas tree and The Three Kings put our presents next to our shoes. This year I will stay safe during the holidays by wearing masks and doing social distancing. Happy Holidays to all!

- By Irene Norena

2020 Craziness.

2020 has been one of the craziest years. For example, there is a very dangerous virus called Covid-19. It has killed a lot of people. President Trump even got it. Another massive thing happened is that Joe Biden won the election and will become president on Jan. 20, 2021. That is only the slightest of things that happened in 2020. I can't wait for 2021.

- By Tiago Siso

About 2020.

2020 has been an interesting year and I will tell you about some of it. The Covid-19 virus has affected many people around the world, because it is a deadly virus to people with lung problems and old age. In 2020, we have also elected a new president, Joe Biden and the first woman vice president, Kamala Harris. That is some of what happened in 2020.

- By Matteo Frank

Covid-19.

Covid-19 has influenced the world because millions of people are getting infected. Some people are listening to the rules and other people are over it, so they are not wearing masks. Covid-19 started in March with the lockdown. There are already more than one million Covid cases. 100,000 more cases were reported in Florida after Thanksgiving. We don’t know if more cases will be reported after Christmas.

- By Daniel Porto

2020 in Review.

This year has been crazy! First, let’s give a round of applause to Kamala Harris for being the first woman vice president. There have been over 1 million COVID-19 cases. This is just a reminder to stay safe. Also, the wildfires have been destroying the US but with everybody helping we’ll fix it up. Hopefully, this year will end better than it started!

- By Rafaella Janini

2020 on Key Biscayne.

2020 was an amazing year, but it was also a little crazy. Covid-19 started this March, no one was expecting the pandemic, and it happened so suddenly. At first masks weren’t everywhere and people could have playdates. On Key Biscayne, we had to stay inside, and we all ended up doing Zoom or FaceTime to connect with our friends and family. Even though the old normal has changed, you can still have a new normal.

- By Emilie Cartaya

2020.

One of the main things about 2020 is Covid-19. It has the chance of killing more people that don’t take the vaccine. Most people think 2020 is bad. I personally think it is not so bad. I mean it’s bad, but try to look on the positive side.

- By Mateo Palacios

How did dogs change our lives in 2020?

During the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, people adopting pets increased. People are bored sitting on the couch and not going outside. Who likes being bored? Instead, get a dog and play with it! You can throw a frisbee for the dog! The numbers can decrease, and you can save a dog’s life!

- By Lance Eyzenberg

How I Celebrate my Holiday.

I celebrate my holiday by helping others. I help others by donating to charity. We spread the Christmas spirit! We buy stuff and give it to the homeless. We all dress nicely and go to the table and pray. We eat a big dinner, and we thank god. What do you do and how do you spread the Christmas cheer?

- By Marina Trindade-Henrique

I know this year was a big disaster and hard for most of us, but I have a message that might cheer you up a little bit. Coronavirus is possibly the worst virus in this world, but there are some people who know how it feels to be in a pandemic. We are not alone. In the years 1918 – 1920, there was the Spanish flu pandemic. Yes, it lasted two years, but I can prove to you that this pandemic will be two times shorter because of all the smart minds, medics, and technology. So, I hope this message cheered you up a bit!

- By Bruna Damato

Coronavirus Christmas.

This Christmas is going to be a little different this year. It’s changed because we always have to wash our hands, put on hand sanitizer and worst of all wear masks. It’s also different because we can’t really have parties. This year I don’t think we are going to be able to sit with Santa and tell him what I want for Christmas. But we are still making the best of it.

- By Victor Cuenca

This Astounding Year.

Dear Key Biscayne Readers of the Islander News:

This year has been so hard for most of us and this is due to COVID-19.

This year and holidays have been different. Halloween was recommended to celebrate in a close community. For Thanksgiving, some people did Zoom with their relatives. I hope that during Christmas everybody can have fun and celebrate in a new different way. My wish for you and me is that in 2021 the virus goes away, and people can live an awesome year.

- By Javiera Plubbins

Make Lemonade.

Whenever someone or something rains on your party, don’t be sad or angry, for without the rain there would be no rainbow. So, the lesson from this difficult time is to try to enjoy yourself even if you're locked up in your house without your family to comfort you this holiday. Merry Christmas!

- By Martina Elllis

Dear 2020.

I was expecting something different at the start of this year. Instead, from one day to another, I went from sitting in the classroom to sitting in my house doing online school and not being able to go outside for many weeks. On the positive side, this pandemic allowed me to spend quality time with my family. My wishes for 2021 are for everyone to be happy and healthy with the new way of life.

Sincerely,

- by Cristina Echeverri

2020 has affected us all, many people have lost their loved ones or have died themselves. Kids have experienced a lot too. Online school was tough, but we did it. To this day, many people still must go through online school. Many people despise online school and some people like it. But everyone has the same thought, 2020 was not the best year. But there have been some good moments too. It has brought us together with our families.

- By Sofia Grottola

What I am going to do for the Christmas Holidays.

Christmas 2020 is even more special than ever! I will watch my elves do crazy things like eating chocolate and marshmallows, hanging upside down from the couch, and drinking hot chocolate. I'll put up my Christmas tree, play Christmas music, and decorate my entire house. It’s going to look like a winter wonderland! Now here comes the best part: You know about Covid, right? We haven’t traveled forever, but I am finally going to LA to see my family! When I awake, I will have presents under the tree! Merry Christmas everyone!

- By Siena Gersovich

Here’s a tip:

If you are arguing with someone, don’t make it a point to say they are dumb. Don’t be disrespectful, because it will make it harder for them to agree with someone who is calling them dumb -- even if you are right! Try it! It works!

- By Tali Rapaport

Quarantine from Covid-19.

For a while now the Coronavirus has been invading the world. I don’t know about you, but I have been taking advantage. I have been playing more Twister and reading more too. However, there must be something that’s not boring that we can still do, but since we are trapped in our own homes, there isn’t. People might watch TV or play video games, but hey, at least outside we can take off our masks most of the time. If you are going crazy about the pandemic, just wear a better mask and you'll be fine. Millions are dying though, so be careful everyone!

- By Saffron Panahi

I am Alejandro Angeli, and I am in 4th grade, and like most of you all I am struggling with 2020, but New Year’s is coming so we don’t have to be worried about 2020 because 2021 is coming soon! I hope that in 2021 we are going to have better luck. I also hope that Covid-19 is going to stop getting people sick or dying.

- by Alejandro Angeli

Vaccine Day!

The day of Dec. 8, 2020 the first Covid-19 vaccine came out. It was given to a lady named Margaret Keenan; she turns 91 next week. “Best early birthday gift ever” she said as she took it. Margaret Keenan, grandmother of four, mother of 11 was the first person and woman to take it. News reporters say in the future the vaccine will be available to all. It shall be paid with taxes so everyone can take it. So, we will all be healthy!!!

- By Belen Porro

Christmas with A Sister.

I love every day with my sister, but especially Christmas. My sister always wants me to have the best time of my life. Every day I ask myself is it Christmas yet? I think Christmas is about making memories with friends and family. One of my fondest Christmas memories is fighting over who would put the star on the Christmas tree, but the very best part of Christmas is just playing with my built-in best-friend, my sister Salma.

- By Bela Angelina Cenci

Covid Christmas.

Holidays 2020.

The holidays this year are going to be very different from the years before. Last year for Christmas I always got together with my family and had a party. This year I will be at home with just me and my family which is still fine. Another very big reason the holidays are going to be different are the millions of people around the world with Covid. This time of the year will be weird, but it will still be fun!

- By Lexie Lopez

Christmas 2020.

Christmas: the time of the year where we celebrate Jesus’ birthday with people we love, and everyone is happy. We travel just to spend time with those people. But with COVID-19 it looks like we are only going to be able to spend time with the people around us, like close family. Luckily, we love them very much.

- By Isabela Outi

Chasing your dreams.

I am a gymnast, and I know how it feels when you are about to take a big step in your life, and then a virus comes, overturning your dreams into a nightmare. We all need to keep ourselves safe from the virus, so our dreams don’t get crushed forever. To do that, we need to protect ourselves, and each other. I want you to ask yourself: What is your dream? What will you do to help stop the virus so you and others can make your dreams a reality?

- By Olivia McErlane

Faith in 2021.

Let me explain why I have faith in 2021. What’s going on in 2020? A virus that is killing a lot of people, and many legends have died. Also, there have been dangerous wildfires that destroyed people’s homes. In 2021, the vaccine for Coronavirus is probably coming! The whole world is trying to stop the virus, and it’s working because we’re wearing a mask. I have faith that each day people are inventing things and finding new ways to make our planet better.

- By Salvador Moresco

The Year.

This year has been very challenging

The Coronavirus made the world stop

Everyone was worried and a little scared too

My parents stayed positive to help me and my little sister too.

We stayed together, had fun and learned new things

Online classes, family reunions and a little cooking too.

I hope the hardest days have past, so we can hug and shake hands

And return to normal and OH lose the facial coverings!

- By Carlos R Villanueva

10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 2020!!!

We thought this was going to be the year of our lives. We were wrong! On March 13, all schools shut down. People started shopping for hand sanitizer, wipes, toilet paper, and masks. Then it was summer and you know what that means: travel. The cases went up until we reached a million cases in the U.S.A. Everybody regretted traveling, so they stayed home and cases went down. But then the holidays came. People went to parties, traveled, hung out with large groups. Then, guess what? The cases went up again! COVID-19 has changed the world, so we need to stay safe and wear our masks, wash your hands when you come back home, and you can make a difference!

- By Josefina Acquaron

During this pandemic we have been stuck at home. For 2021, we all hope that Covid-19 will be gone by the new year. The good thing is scientists have come up with a vaccine for Coronavirus, but they will release it in 2021. All flights have been canceled, so family won’t be coming. My wish for this year is to spend time with my family. Even if you don’t see your family in person, that doesn’t mean that you can’t spend time with them.

- By Michelle Gozalez

Holiday Changes.

The holidays are the time to celebrate with family and friends, but due to COVID-19 there a few changes in how we celebrate. It is best not to visit any family members that don’t live in your home. If you do visit them, make sure you take an accurate COVID-19 test. Remember that you always must keep your mask on around people, wash your hands when you get home. Don't forget to respect others!!

By Ornella Roso-Patrick

