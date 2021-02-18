The Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 has been postponed due to safety concerns over the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island.

Assuming things improve, the fair will take place on Oct. 3.

Forty-five children-related businesses are approved to participate in the fair, offering an array of creative products and services from 81 young entrepreneurs. Among the ideas these businesses are working on include sodas, s’mores, dog treats, necklaces, terrariums, toys, clothing, hair accessories, masks and cleaners.

“We want to thank our participants and their enthusiasm to turn their ideas into action,” said organizers in a press release. “We know that they were very excited to have the one-day marketplace and many of them had already started production; however there are several lessons to learn from this amongst them adaptability, flexibility and creativity, which are three key components of successful ventures.”

In lieu of neck week’s fair, there will be a “Walk Through” at the Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, to give away the fair’s shopping bags filled with surprises from our sponsors. “It is a wonderful opportunity for participants and those interested in participating to ask any question (of sponsors) regarding their business, the fair or marketplace logistics,” the release stated.

For more information, or to access a platform allowing kids to start their business, calculate costs, determine selling price, create a logo and apply marketing tools, visit www.slingshotmarketplace.com. You can also watch for the group’s Real Life Entrepreneur’s videos on Instagram @kbchildrensfair

