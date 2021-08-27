It didn’t take a tragedy like the one in Surfside for some condominium or apartment owners to take proactive steps when it comes to safety.

Take, for instance, the Oceansound structure on Key Biscayne, the largest condominium property within Key Colony on the southern fringe of the island.

“Our recertification was due two years ago, but we started five years before that,” said Board President H. Frances Reaves, regarding the mandatory 40-year process required in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“We did this by hiring an architect/engineering firm that specialized in the certification process in 2014, to let us know what needed to be done,” she said. “We did it all ourselves, like painting in the garage, fixing the lights, and (we) used outside vendors. When it came time for recertification, we actually got it done two months early. Our residents were relieved to know we had passed.”

Reaves, an attorney, credits the work and acumen of her predecessor, Sergei Kowalchik, a Naval Academy graduate and engineer (now deceased), and that of General Manager Adan Hernandez, who both supervised the entire project.

The entire process cost $194,000, which included “an easy $5,000 expense for the building engineer and probably another $5,000 for the people who come do the recertification,” Reaves said.

Initial filing fees vary from city to city, but in Miami, for example, a $276 filing fee is required, while a fee for a six-month extension would cost $600 in Miami Beach.

On Key Biscayne, the latest numbers show 88 buildings were due for recertification, with 48 already being compliant this year and 40 still in the process of complying. Twenty-six of those were in progress as of last week, and 14 are jointly auditing the paperwork, according to Village officials. There are no stalemates being reported and everyone has responded. Another 38 buildings are on deck for 2022 recertifications.

“All are working with us closely and showing progress,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

What’s checked in the process?

Recertifications, which include a 22-point electrical system checklist and a 10-point structural checklist, are due at 40 years and subsequent 10 years. If buildings fail to make repairs, owners could lose their occupancy license. The recertification requirement excludes single-family homes, duplexes and non-residential farm buildings, as well as all other buildings with an occupant load of 10 or less and 2,000 square feet or less.

No private properties on Key Biscayne have been reported to the county’s Unsafe Structures Board, which would be the next step if building owners failed to respond or comply. Williamson also said Building Official Rene Velazco is working weekly with those property owners or condo boards whose buildings are past due their 40-, 50- or 60-year inspections.

As of Aug. 18, after the Village’s recent audit, figures show five recertifications on Key Biscayne are due this year, 17 are 0-3 years overdue, and seven more properties are greater than three years overdue -- some as many as six and seven years. Each Wednesday, Williamson is briefed on the progress by his building staff.

“At some point, we will need to consider placing fines for the overdues,” Williamson said.

Under both Miami-Dade and Broward rules, owners have 90 days after receiving a recertification notice to submit a written report prepared by a Florida licensed engineer or architect. If repairs are needed, Miami-Dade owners are given another 60 days to complete the work (90 in Broward).

Williamson advises if problems arise to work directly with the HOA or property manager, or report it to the Village Building Department at VKBrecert@keybiscayne.fl.gov, but anonymous complaints will not be accepted. More information can be found at KeyBiscayne.fl.gov and search “recertification.”

For more information on recertifications, call 786-315-2953, or if you’d like to know how old your building is, simply visit the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser website.

Miami-Dade County officials will be holding a meeting about potential changes to its recertification program at 1 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 26).

After one of the beachside buildings at Champlain Towers collapsed in Surfside early on June 24, killing 98 people, Reaves quickly communicated with her residents and property owners, putting them at ease, saying, “We passed our recertification two years ago.”

But when someone at the next board meeting asked about the pilings underneath the building, it raised even more questions.

“We had not looked at that, but we had a mechanical engineer come in to look and see if the pilings might be an issue, but he said they looked good,” Reaves said.

No standard for condo repair assessments

The way Key Colony’s Homeowners’ Association works might differ from other condos. Each of the four buildings has its own board, and there’s a separate HOA board for the country club area, which includes the ocean pool, tennis courts, landscaping, grocery story in the Convenience Center, and the restaurant/bar, which is open to all residents.

Each building is required to pay into the country club HOA fund.

At Key Colony, Reaves said, the Tidemark building underwent its 40-year inspection “two years before us” while Emerald Bay, she said, is currently on an extension to complete its work, and Botanica has yet to hit the 40-year mark.

Reaves said in the case of Oceansound’s 40-year recertification, residents did not face any sort of assessment or extra condo fees.

“We’re all always worried about that (assessments) going on every year, so we try to keep it under the $1 category,” she said, kiddingly. “We had put all that (recertification money) in our reserves fund. I think we might be an outlier in that regard. Some condos end up borrowing money, some into the millions (for repairs).”

Property owners in Miami-Dade County currently can vote not to set money aside to keep their monthly association fees lower.

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, speaking at a recent District 7 Town Hall on Key Biscayne, said the county is not only looking at stricter rules about maintaining reserve funds but also how much responsibility a landlord would have in the case of a necessary evacuation, like the one that took place last week on Hallandale Beach.

In that case, hundreds of people were asked to leave their homes at the Olympus Towers and Marina after crews reportedly found spilled concrete and corroded steel beams throughout the building. But, the landlord hired crews to fix the most serious issues, and residents were quickly cleared to move back in.

“What we’re looking for is landlord responsibility and their role in finding people places to live,” she told audience members at the Community Center.

15 minutes to vacate building

Regalado pointed to such a scenario at Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach In early July, when residents were given just 15 minutes to grab their personal belongings following an audit of the 146-unit building’s structural integrity.

“What is the landlord’s responsibility (in that case)?” she asked. “Do you give them their deposit? What happens when people are told to leave?”

Regalado said the county would like to create subcommittees and have expert testimony speak to impacted parties and collect as much data as possible. She also worries about “folks coming in and taking advantage of those scared.”

“One of my biggest concerns is that insurance companies are moving faster,” Regalado said. “Almost every condo in Dade, within two weeks of Surfside, was asked for (safety) documentation. And that’s part of the risk management side. What we don’t want to do is (cause) more damage that diminishes negatives on investments.”

Reaves doesn’t believe a knee-jerk reaction is warranted after Surfside, but wouldn’t mind seeing similar recertification regulations in other coastal communities, even in California, as well.

“(In the case of Surfside), the trouble was already there,” Reaves said. “When you think about how many apartment buildings there are ... (trouble like this) is negligible. ... This was negligence because the people (on the Board) knew there were issues and they didn’t do anything about it.”

At the Oceansound building, safety plays a huge part in keeping residents calm. There’s even a generator if the lights go out.

“Our residents feel as safe as they can,” Reaves said.