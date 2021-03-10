Being married, and within two weeks of the ceremony, leaving the country, set up a lifelong bond between Dr. Rolando De La Torre and his wife of 64 years, Enna De La Torre.

The couple was married on March 10, 1956 in Cuba. On March 24, they came to the US, settling in Chicago.

For the past 16 years the couple has been living in Key Biscayne, now Ocean Drive.

Torres is a retired neurologist. He and Enna have four children -- Danny, Robert, Ana María and Ernie -- eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

We congratulate the couple on 64 years – and counting – of happy marriage!