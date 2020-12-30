Key Biscayne music students and their parents share the joy of Christmas with others this season

For the second year in a row, Dr. Joy Galliford has brought her “Santa’s Workshop” to students who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, and she did it with the help of Key Biscayne music students and their families.

In addition to providing an award-winning music curriculum through online and in-person lessons, South Florida Music provides Dr. Joy’s Music FUNdamentals early childhood music classes at a number of schools throughout Miami-Dade County. Dr. Joy is the executive director of Friends of South Florida Music.

This year, Dr. Joy found sponsors within the Key Biscayne community to help underwrite the initiative, which ensured that each child at Promised Land Academy and Therapy in Homestead, Kinderkids in Naranja and Kinderkids in Florida City received a Christmas gift this year.

Director Anne Rothe of Key Biscayne Presbyterian School agreed to sponsor the Promised Land Academy in Homestead, along with Key Biscayne resident Beatriz Wolcott. The school’s families purchased over 50 presents for students.

“The holidays are so busy with gift giving and celebration planning, one must make a concerted effort to find the time to give back,” said Beatriz Wolcott. “Thank goodness Dr. Joy created this opportunity for the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School community.”

Maria Nieves Montes, who delivered the presents to Promised Land Academy, said the experience reinforced the joy of giving. “I’ve learned that the only way to have happiness is by giving it away to others and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of this and see the joy of the children in person.”

Key Biscayne resident Raine Calva, along with helpers Silvia Volkova, Dana Jofre, Ivvette Chaustre, Laudy Iberra, Lisa Alpizar, Chess Smart, Amanda Cortes and Susana Khouri sponsored Kinderkids Naranja.

“It was a true blessing to see the children light up as they opened their gifts. As my daughter likes to say it is better to give than to receive and we all felt the joy of giving!” said Cakva.

Key Biscayne residents Elena Freyre and Leah Gardner sponsored Kinderkids Florida City. She said the experience was both humbling and incredibly rewarding for her and her twin sons.

“These families were so appreciative that I feel like we got more out of it than the families receiving the gifts” said Elena. “It was so rewarding for us to participate in this- these kids are our future.”

Over 250 children received gifts as part of the workshop, and 25 parents received gift cards.

“There is nothing more precious than an unexpected gift of love,” said Dr. Joy. “Those delivering the gifts were in awe of the children, overwhelmed by the gratitude, and proud to bring our community together as we provide for our children who will be building the future for all of us.”

