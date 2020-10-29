Following are mini-endorsements received from Key Biscayne residents regarding this year's Village Council candidates. Mini-endorsements are in the order in which they were received.

Key Biscayne has been our home for almost 70 years. As an ancient resident who has witnessed both good and bad changes to our fragile barrier island and its environment, I have always been a proponent of thoughtful strong stewardship. Frank Caplan has always stepped forward as a significant contributor to the protection of the environment, our island heritage and to the betterment of our community. As we move toward new challenges, his wise counsel and experience can be counted on by all citizens of Key Biscayne. We need him. Frank Caplan has my vote.

Joan Gill Blank

The Brennan family, KB residents since 1992, endorses Michael Kelly and supports the GO Bond. We agree that it is time for (Kelly’s) generation to be involved in our governance. With degrees in Sports Management, and a MBA and JD, practicing law focused on insurance and investments, he will bring value and expertise to the council. Michael is a high energy, disciplined, motivated professional. He is bilingual, a good listener, clear and concise with words.

With regard to the GO, there is no more efficient, timely way to prepare for the probability of expenditures due to rising sea levels and storms while maintaining the checks, balances and approval processes contained in the Village Charter.

Joe Brennan, Ana Brennan, Natalia Brennan

I know the candidates who are running for council. They are all fine individuals. Thank you for your willingness to participate in this race. However, when it comes to my vote, I have to support the candidate who has a vision for the future and who I believe will do the best job. I am writing to endorse Reynaldo Figueredo for Village Council. Reynaldo has a record of success working as a volunteer at Hermanos de la Calle Foundation, promoting Christian values to the needy in the South Florida community. Please vote for Reynaldo Figueredo.

Carolina Gomez Behrens

I encourage my neighbors to vote for Reynaldo Figueredo for councilmember. He is an experienced investment banker, a proven consensus builder, and he will bring a fresh and intelligent approach to the issues facing Key Biscayne. Like him, I do not support the ill conceived $100 million GO Bond proposal, especially now that KB does not have a Village Manager. Rather, I support moving forward with shovel ready projects with a direct vote when a new manager is appointed. As our voice in the council, Rey will invite all citizens to get informed and involved. To Save Key Biscayne, punch #119 on the ballot.

Juan Santaella

I have known Reynaldo (Figueredo) and his family for years as a friend and fellow church member. During that time I have had numerous opportunities to serve with him on committees and to observe his relationship with kids as a volunteer coach in the rugby team. Reynaldo is a dedicated father and community leader. I have found him to be fair, of sound judgment, committed and focused on community goals. Vote for Reynaldo Figueredo, #119.

Luis Eduardo Gutierrez

I am endorsing Reynaldo Figueredo for village council. I believe Reynaldo will help Key Biscayne continue to be the best place to live in South Florida. He recognizes the need for civility and compromise to promote better relationships in the council. Reynaldo is a man of action, he favors resiliency projects, but he will apply conservative budget practices.

Guillermo Plehn

Reynaldo Figueredo is a clear choice for village council. As an active member of several community organizations, Reynaldo is a man of integrity, and a proven and prudent leader. Importantly, he knows how to bring people together and bridge divisions – just witness the wide range of people endorsing his candidacy. For all these reasons, I support Reynaldo for village council.

Francisco Alzuru

By this point, some people have probably voted already. I have voted for Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss, and I urge all who may be undecided to vote for them. To me, a history of positive public service is paramount. Their current and previous service on council informed my decision. All three have served honorably and have always kept the best interest of the entire community in mind when making decisions. That is how you unite a community, not with candidates that have no history of civic involvement, and seem to be pandering to specific constituencies.

Paul Nichols

I’m writing to endorse Michael J. Kelly for village council. I have known Michael for over 20 years. As a friend and colleague, he’s always been trustworthy, hardworking, reliable and determined. If given the opportunity, I am confident he will apply those traits in everything he does for our community. As Michael has actively participated in our community throughout both childhood and adulthood, he will bring a unique perspective to the village counsel and represent the voice of residents of all ages. It’s time the youth of Key Biscayne has a voice. Michael would make an amazing leader and representative for Key Biscayne. For these reasons, I endorse Michael Kelly.

Alessandra Diaz

With this election we have the opportunity to continue good governance on Key Biscayne by re-electing Allison McCormick to council. Allison and her family live close by so I see her busy family enjoy the island and contribute with boundless energy to what’s best for us all.

Election of Allison and candidates Brett Moss and Frank Caplan and the GO Bond will continue the long term planning of projects to protect us from sea level rise and other effects of global climate change.

As a past council member and vice mayor I have seen how short sightedness can delay important projects resulting in increased expense later.

Gregory Han

I support Allison McCormick, Frank Caplan, and Brett Moss. They all have experience and care about seniors and Key Biscayner's of all ages. I believe they will get things done and move the Island in a positive direction.

Sally Brody

I have known Frank Caplan for many years and consider him one of the finest and smartest persons I know. He has served the village for many years on the council and as mayor and vice mayor. He is dedicated to making the village government function and get things done. He has the ability to listen to all sides of an issue and then take everyone's opinion to the action needed. He is just the person to bring the council together to take on the many challenges the village is facing.

Clifford Brody

The Zamora Teran family would like to endorse Michael Kelly for village council. We’ve been living in Key Biscayne for more than 35 years, and have known Michael since he was born. Despite losing his beloved father, Lorenzo Kelly, at the early age of 8, Michael has grown into an extremely well-rounded individual, with his family core values well in his front. He obtained a law degree and an MBA, and now, at age 27, is by far the youngest candidate for council, which speaks to his maturity and desire to excel. We’re convinced Michael has the best intentions for Key Biscayne and its community, especially since this is where he’s lived all of his life. We wish him the best of luck, and we’re super proud of him, his mother, and the rest of his family.

Rodrigo Zamora Teran and Family

He is the best candidate for planning and future in KB. His grandfather was Emilio Sardinas Zamora, a veteran of the Spanish American War in Cuba. Maybe this has nothing to do with my nephew, but if anyone is people oriented, fair, positive, energetic, honest and creative for the best of all, itl is Oscar Sardiñas. Like his grandfather, he loves people, has a charming personality and possesses an incredible work ethic. Born in Boston, Oscar was raised in Key Biscayne. He is open minded, has traveled extensively and he is totally family oriented as well as a people person.

Lelia Sardiñas (proud aunt)

Some choices are easy. Voting for Frank Caplan for our village council will be one of the easiest votes I cast this year. Sure, there are many fine candidates. But Frank can hit the ground running on all the hot issues facing us -- having served us before as a former council member and mayor). He’ll also bring to bear his years of professional legal and negotiating experience, commitment to financial stewardship, and a personal style of collaboration and teamwork. Thank you, Frank, for your service past and future!

Professor David W. Miller

I am writing to endorse Oscar Sardiñas for village council, I have known Oscar for over five years both personally and professionally and I can say without a doubt that he would be a great councilmember. His energy, experience, and family and personal values truly represent all we are looking for in local leadership. Oscar will bring new perspective, ideas and leadership. He has shown this throughout his professional career with the biggest companies in the world and he will do the same as village council. My family and I are proud to endorse him

Pablo Santos

Key Biscayne has been my home for 21 years. I have been proud of our ability, as a community, to disagree in an agreeable fashion. Over the past few months, I have become concerned by the negative, often hateful, rhetoric that has crept into the political discourse on our island. On Nov. 3 we have an opportunity to vote for a return to civility. We have an opportunity to vote for a candidate that stands FOR something. I will cast my vote for experience, integrity, competence, and common sense. I will cast my vote for positivity and civility. I will cast my vote for Franklin Caplan.

Marco A. Gomez

I am proud to endorse Oscar Sardiñas for Key Biscayne Village Council, I have known Oscar for over 25 years and I truly believe we could not hope for a better-prepared candidate. He is smart, humble, experienced, full of great energy and will bring innovative ideas that will benefit the Island. Oscar is an amazing family man with deep roots in our island community. He has helped through his foundation’s focus on our youth. Being humble and always giving a helping hand is the nature of Oscar. He is a fair and collaborative man who will bring top leadership to the village council. I am proud to know Oscar and urge people to vote for him!

Carolina Maldonado

I endorse Allison McCormick for Village Council. Over the past four years, she has shown an impressive knowledge of village affairs and a tireless work ethnic. She listens to her constituents, including those with divergent views. She tries to make decisions that are informed and in the best interest of those she represents. Perhaps most importantly, Allison brings a level of civility and calmness to our discourse, which is much needed given the divisive tone of this election season. Deeply committed to making our village a better place, Allison has the experience and the qualifications to lead us into the future.

Gretchen Clark

When you vote for council member Allison McCormick you’re voting for the values our community embraces. When you vote for Allison you’re voting for honesty, integrity, someone who is fair, objective and compassionate. Voting for Allison means you support the federal shoreline protection program, our schools, and our safety. These are just a few of the areas of focus that council member McCormick tirelessly, passionately, and thoughtfully fights for. Allison McCormick has a holistic approach to problem solving, a consensus building way, while not afraid to pursue or ask the tough questions. Allison always has you and Key Biscayne‘s best interest at heart. We need Allison McCormick!

Kristen Guess

I am going to vote for Frank Caplan because he gets major things done, like building and making available the expanded MAST Academy for Key Biscayne students. His many other accomplishments, such as establishing the Winter Concert Series, touch each of us in positive ways and help bring us together as a community. Please vote for Frank Caplan to let him continue to serve to make our Village better.

Gloria Kahn

Frank Caplan has a lot of knowledge about our beach, the ocean and the bay environment. He appreciates the beach for the incredible amenity that it is, and also as our frontline for shoreline protection. He’s worked for years to advance our thinking about how we can best preserve and protect the beach, including structural solutions to minimize sand migration and building alliances so that our protection plans align with regional and national strategies. He’s always thinking about what we should be doing and how we can do better.”

Paul Zuccarini and Parker Zuccarini

I am writing to express my support and gratitude that current council members Allison McCormick and Brett Moss are running to continue their work for our village. They are thoughtful, intelligent and hardworking neighbors. Thank you Brett and Allison for your service to this community.

Jamie Tompkins

Six of those seeking election to the village council would continue the 30-year tradition of positive, intelligent, principled and non-partisan leadership, which have allowed the village to enjoy the best services in South Florida, a low municipal tax rate, and a community spirit environment. Two of the six, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss, currently serve on the council and absolutely deserve re-election. The other candidates who understand that honorable people can disagree without being disagreeable are Matt Bramson, Frank Caplan, Mike Kelly and Oscar Sardinas. They give us hope for the future.

Gene Stearns

It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Allison McCormick for Key Biscayne Village Council. It has been my experience knowing Allison over the years that she is dedicated to our community and all the challenges we face together. She is extremely knowledgeable, honest, and of strong character. Her experience and commitment to Key Biscayne is a huge asset to our village. I whole-heartedly stand behind Allison and believe she will continue to work for everyone in our community. Our village council would be very blessed to have Allison for another successful term.

Kellie Jauregui

With great enthusiasm I encourage my fellow islanders to re-elect Allison McCormick for village council. Allison is a proven community leader,and an advocate for a resilient future for Key Biscyane. I know the efforts she made, along with Brett Moss, Frank Kaplan and others, to ensure that our beach culture was preserved, and kiteboarding and other water sports remained a protected right. All the while she remained considerate of other user groups. Whatever the issues may be tomorrow, our community can expect the same diligence and responsibility from Allison going forward. Please join me in my support for Allison.

York M. Flik, Esquire

Fellow neighbors, I am writing to give my full support for the re-election of Allison McCormick. If you have ever attended or watched a council meeting, you will agree there is no one more level headed and open minded than Allison. She prepares and researches for each issue that is voted on, and her opinions and decisions are well thought out. We are so lucky and grateful to have her steady voice in our community. Vote for Allison!

Marta Sacasa Torres

I urge my friends and neighbors to vote for Frank Caplan, and then, once he is elected, to support him and the rest of council in bridging the community divisions that have emerged during this election campaign. Frank has a talent for bringing people together. It is both truthful and troubling to observe that this is something we need now. Frank will help us reconnect with each other and with the collective unifying community spirit that has always distinguished Key Biscayne. I was proud to cast my vote for him. Please join me in doing so.

Josefina Moran

I had the pleasure to meet and speak with Frank Caplan multiple times during the campaign season. His numerous accomplishments aside, I’m impressed by his thoughtfulness, honesty and good judgment. I see Frank as someone who understands the value of preserving and honoring the past while being dedicated to enriching our unique community. This alone earns my vote, but there’s more. Frank is dedicated to community-building. We talked recently about the American Legion, the ASK Club.

Lisa Deeb

Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss each have the knowledge and experience we need to navigate the challenges our community is facing. The decisions we must make for resiliency, maintaining exceptional police and fire services, hiring a new village manager, financial planning and much more demand understanding derived from experience. Frank, Allison and Brett have shown that even when they disagree they can work thoughtfully toward consensus. Our Village was created by neighbors who came together around a vision of a first class community. We achieved that. Now we must protect and improve our community and our property values. Now is a time to vote for experience.

Pat Woodson

I enthusiastically support Allison McCormick for a second term on village council. As both a councilperson and former vice mayor, Allison has proven herself to be a consensus builder. Her knowledge of the varied issues facing the village is reflective of the dialogue she maintains with constituents. The GO Bond referendum has become the litmus test of this election. We need council members with understanding of all the issues; dedicated public servants who will work together to make Key Biscayne the best possible place. I think Allison will play a critical role in ensuring we implement the right programs, with the right timelines and the right financial strategy.

Jan Dillow

I’m endorsing Oscar Sardinas for Village Council. I’ve known him for several years, and can attest that he is not only a dedicated father and husband, but also an involved community member who cares for the well-being and prosperity of Key Biscayne. Oscar has created Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation, and also serves as a member of the EAB and EESAC. I hope you join me in voting for Oscar as Village Council, and also vote to keep two excellent incumbent council members: Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.

Florencia Zolezzi-Granados

During Frank Caplan’s two terms as mayor and vice mayor of our beloved village, he showed our community the ability, passion and leadership skills that we very much need in the village council once again. I will vote for Frank without hesitation to serve in our village council and I encourage our neighbors to do the same.

I have known Frank for over 25 years, and I served with him in many government committees. Although we didn’t agree on every issue, Frank always listened with interest to other points of view. It was a pleasure working with such a skilled communicator and consensus builder.

Frank’s accomplishments for our community during his tenure as mayor, and as a community activist afterward, have impacted our community in many positive ways. He delivered the MAST Academy for Key Biscayne students. He maintained the high level of quality services to our citizens while keeping our taxes at the lowest level in Miami-Dade County. Frank launched a Green Plan providing us with green spaces for the enjoyment of our families.

We are experiencing a time of tumultuous activism in our community, which spawns antagonism and division. Our village needs Frank’s civility, experience and advocacy. But Frank cannot do it by himself. He will need the help of Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.

Patricia Romano

I am endorsing Matt Bramsom for Village Council. I serve on the Key Colony HOA Board of Directors with Matt, as well as several Botanica committees. Matt is a great leader who works on finding solutions to difficult issues. He is willing to listen and seeks win-win solutions. He would be an asset to the Village Council along with Brett Moss and Allison McCormick.

David McDanal

A vote for Frank Caplan is a vote for Knowledge, Experience and Commitment. A vote for Frank Caplan is a vote for Fairness, Good judgement, and positive collaboration. Vote for strong leadership. Vote for Frank Caplan.

The Wanninkhof Family endorses Frank Caplan for Village Council