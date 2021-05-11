U.S. Century Bank launched the “Miami Pillars” dinner series on April 30 at the home of Aida Levitan, chairman of the board, and her husband, Fernando R. Petit.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava was recognized for her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dinner series honors diverse Miami leaders who have contributed significantly to the community in an intimate setting in which they can get to better know each other.

Among the guests at the outdoor event were Key Biscayne residents Conchita Espinosa, CEO of Fru-Veg Marketing, and her husband, Nat Chediak, program director at Coral Gables Cinema and Grammy-winning music producer.

Other guests included: Armando Codina, executive chairman of Codina Partners; Monica Richardson, executive editor at the Miami Herald, and Jane Wooldridge, business editor; Howard Feinglass, managing partner at Priam Capital and U.S. Century Bank board member; philanthropists and art collectors Scott Hodes and Maria Bechily, also a PAMM trustee; attorney Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., chairman of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Mike Valdés-Fauli, owner of Prosecco Zero and CEO of Pinta; and Marlon Muñoz, president of Las Mercedes Social Center.

The “Miami Pillars” events will continue for the rest of the year.