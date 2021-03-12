Rodrigo Antunes, three time World Champion and two time Pan American Champion, who runs the successful martial arts school Alliance Jiu Jitsu, competed last weekend in Dallas after a two year hiatus and took 1st place. This was the first official Jiu Jitsu in 2021.

Lucas Araujo, the head coach, also had a strong performance and took 2nd place in his division.

Besides spending most of the day teaching kids how to protect themselves, Antunes, Araujo and the rest of the team are preparing for the Pan-American and Worlds later this year.

Alliance Jiu Jitsu is located at 929 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them (786) 538-7445. Visit them online at by clicking here.