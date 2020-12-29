Pearl Harbor veteran’s ‘holiday’ deployment put him on front lines of sneak attack and war

When I received orders to report to Pearl Harbor in September, 1941 I was elated. As a reservist in the Navy I had signed up for one year of active duty. The idea of spending a winter on the golden sands of one of the most beautiful places on earth, and far away from the harsh Chicago winters, seemed too good to be true.

I had recently graduated from U.S. Navy Radio and Sonar School and received my 3rd class badge. I made the trip from San Diego to Hawaii aboard the USS Southard. On arrival at Pearl Harbor I was transferred to the USS Trevor, a WWI-era minesweeper, as they were in need of a radio operator.

There was no thought among the enlisted men that a war was imminent, We were on a low-level alert status and spent our days training to locate submarines using the new sonar equipment.

On these daily training missions a submarine would accompany the USS Trever and several other ships out of the harbor. The ships would attempt to locate the submerged submarine. It was like a Navy version of the child’s game hide-and-seek, except these vessels were not bath tub size.

As a radioman, my job was to receive the daily orders that were broadcast in Morse code, decrypt and type a hard copy in English. I had passed the radio school exam at 25 words per minute and with all this practice I was feeling confident. Looking back, I did not appreciate that the training was conducted in quiet classroom conditions

On Sunday Dec. 7, 1941, I reported at 7:30 a.m. to the windowless radio room. Right away I noticed that the regular radio transmission was very weak. I could barely hear the signal. Eventually I realized that instead of being broadcast from the usual Hawaii station, the signal was coming for San Diego. I was concentrating very hard trying to hear the message.

Then I began hearing the deep boom of exploding bombs. With the explosions and concussion waves rocking the ship it seemed the world could be ending I knew something major was happening, but I did not know what because I could not leave my post in the radio room.

Eventually, a seaman burst into the room and shouted, “They’re here.”

Soon all ships in the harbor received an order to get underway.

Our commanding officer was ashore (most officers had housing on the base) . We waited. One destroyer got underway with no officers on board and a crew composed of sailors -- none of whom had more than 12 months at sea. They were able to escape out of the harbor and sailed in circles for 36 hours before an officer could get aboard.

Our ship was 30 years old and not a prime target, but on the other side of the harbor was a row of battleships. The Japanese had to fly right over our stern to reach their target. The sailors on the Trever were in the front row for a disaster.

Fortunately for the US Navy no prized aircraft carriers were in port.

The second attack wave came an hour later. This time we were ready and our two 50 caliber machine guns did what they could.

Eventually we got underway and began sweeping the harbor for mines. There were many small vessels in service trying to rescue survivors. Extensive damage was evident everywhere and smoke and flames filled the sky.

I did not see anyone panic. We were well trained and focused on doing our jobs.

The Trever helped guard the harbor entrance for a few weeks, but eventually we were put into duty escorting naval convoys to the Solomon Islands. Later we patrolled the waters off Guadalcanal.

While in the Solomon Islands we survived extensive damage during an unexpected typhoon. Weather forecasting at that time was not the science it is today.

Near the end of the war the ship was sent back to San Diego and decommissioned. It did not have the speed to keep up with the more modern ships. My one-year holiday in the tropics with the Navy came to a close after four years.

The USS Trever was known as a lucky ship because during the course of the war we did not lose anyone -- though we were well aware that many ships were not as fortunate.

2,403 lives were lost at Pearl Harbor.

I don’t think about the war that much these days but I do try to make ever day count. I try to do good; be a good person. We owe the boys that much.

I purchased a home in Key Biscayne in 1952, where I still reside with my lovely wife Beth. It’s where we raised our three children: Jan, Aaron and Tod. Our house is on Glenridge Road. It’s the one with the tall backyard radio antennae.