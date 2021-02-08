“Weak” chin a relatively simple fix with filler or implant

Hi Dr. Kelly:

I have a recessive chin. What are my options to make this better?

Dr. Kelly. Thanks for writing. Chin projection is extremely important for facial balance. A recessive chin makes the jaw look “weak.” Poorly projecting jaws also affects one’s profile, so that the jaw looks short from the side. In addition, if the individual also has excess fat under their chin and/or a poor muscle angle, it can be difficult to see a jaw line at all.

In contrast, models all have well-defined jawlines where the neck comes up and then turns at 90 degrees towards the chin. They also all have a hollow under the jaw at the back that creates a shadow. This shadow accentuates the jaw definition.

Audrey Hepburn is an example of the classic right-angle neck with an ideal neck/jaw relationship.

To determine if one needs chin augmentation, a vertical line can be drawn on a lateral photo beginning at the front of the lower lip and extending straight down. In most patients, the chin looks best if it is close to that line without going beyond it. If the chin is more than a centimeter behind that line, they are recessive and would benefit from chin augmentation.

Chin augmentation can be accomplished with filler or fat to give a temporary improvement. Permanent improvement can be accomplished with a chin implant. The patient in the photos had a chin implant and neck lift.

Chins are important for both facial balance and looking your best. As you can see, there are many ways to make your situation better.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.