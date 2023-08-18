10 food must-haves for hurricane season

As we approach the peak of the hurricane season– the statistical peak is September 10 according to NOAA - four systems in the tropics this Friday morning, Key Biscayne and South Florida residents are more alert to storms.

Every year from June 1 to November 30, Floridians prepare themselves for light rain or a devastating hurricane. In recent years, with Hurricane Ian and Nicole, flooding has gotten worse and thus the risk of possible power outages has increased.

To prepare now and every year, here are 10 foods you should consider buying before you have to rush to your local Publix or Winn-Dixie along with thousands of other residents.

1. Bottled water

As obvious as it sounds, no one buys water until they get to the grocery store and all the shelves are empty. Though storing bottled water in a hot place could be problematic, keeping your home stocked with a couple of packs never hurts. Water is crucial, especially when the strong storms cut off supply. Stock up now and thank yourself later.

2. Powdered or shelf-stable milk

Good for your bones and teeth, milk is a great option to stock up on after water. Whether it be powdered or shelf-stable milk, having a little extra never hurt anybody. Milk is full of protein and vitamins, which is especially important during the storm season–when you don’t have guaranteed access to the nourishing food you’re used to.

3. Instant, just-add-water meals

If you just have bottled water, you can actually make a good number of meals at home. Meals that only require boiling water could come in extremely handy when you’re getting tired of the other goods you stocked up on. Besides, they could be more filling than many other items on this list.

4. Granola bars

From kids to adults, almost anyone loves granola bars. They’re a great source of fiber and other nutritive elements, and can fill you up for a couple hours. Though a life-saver during the hurricane season, non-perishable, dry foods like granola bars are great to keep in the pantry year-round.

5. Nut butter

One of the most underrated sources of protein ! Vegans love this stuff, but even those with regular dietary requirements (unless you have a nut allergy) can enjoy a spoonful of nut butter packed with fiber, protein, and vitamins. Since it has a pretty long shelf life, take your pick from the variety of nut butters and keep a few at home just in case.

6. Trail mix and dried fruit

Like granola, trail mix and dried fruit are both great dry foods to keep around the house in preparation for the hurricane season. Also available in an assortment of flavors, mixes, and blends, it barely goes bad.

7. Canned food

When preparing for a hurricane, people run to the canned food section right after stocking up on water. If you want to get ahead of the curve, buy a couple of cans of your favorite goods and keep them in your pantry. Hand in hand with the rest of the items on the list, you won’t have to worry about them going bad before the season’s over.

8. Pet food

Don’t forget your pets ! People who sweep their local grocery stores often stock up on items for themselves, but your furry friends need to eat too. Most pet food can be bought in bulk, so it's recommended to keep dry and canned food (depending on your fur baby’s preference) in stock before you find yourself rummaging last-minute.

9. Instant Noodles

It’s no wonder college students buy packs of these–they’re cheap, easy, and just need water. Besides the classic Maruchan Ramen Noodles, other companies have also launched a variety of flavors and plant-based options for anyone looking to stock up before they’re left without.

10. Crackers

The option not many people actually consider. Crackers are a great alternative to bread in many situations, but especially in hurricanes considering their long shelf life. You can even pair them with any of your canned goods, or with nut butter for a mock dessert. They’re also a budget-friendly option, and their family packs are affordable enough to keep around.

This is a combination of various lists, including those by The Kitchn and Taste of Home.