The Islander Media Group is happy to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Key Biscayne Portal this month.

Versión en español

The Portal has spent the past decade informing the island community in Spanish about relevant local events, as well as news that impacts our way of life, our relationships, and how we connect with other residents and the natural environment we enjoy.

When the Portal was created, the island was preparing to celebrate 20 years of autonomy from Miami-Dade County as an incorporated municipality. The first coverage provided by Key Biscayne Portal -- under its nickname, Keybis -- was of that anniversary celebration.

Shortly thereafter, discussions started about the construction of a new MAST Academy and its approval, despite some community resistance.

Every year, Keybis was at the Miami Open, played in the stadium at the Crandon Park Tennis Center, providing coverage of all the action, including seeing Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams crowned many times. IMG, which owns the Miami Open, decided to move it after a 2015 court decision prevented badly needed upgrades to the complex.

The loss of the island tournament raised a question that still remains today: What is the future of the stadium?

The Portal followed the Miami Heat coronation of Lebron James, with two consecutive rings. Years later, with Lebron gone from the Heat, we got the scoop that he was living in Key Biscayne and training for a new NBA season.

More recently, we followed the arrival of Lionel Messi with his family to Key Biscayne for a vacation. Seeing one star after another pass through the island, it confirmed that Key Biscayne is an elite place, where they come to rest, invest or settle..

Keybis has tackled many weightier news topics, too -- from the renovation to the Bear Cut Bridge in 2013 to the current controversy over redevelopment of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The wastewater treatment plant on Virginia Key has been of continuing interest to the Key Biscayne Portal. Malfunctions over the years have caused polluting discharges in area waters. Ensuring the transfer of the treatment plant to another area of Miami should be a strategic priority for local authorities.

We were at the announcement of the plans to renovate the Miami Marine Stadium and we interviewed its builder, the architect Hilario Cancela.

We were there when Donald Trump took over ownership of the Doral Golf Resort, before his presidential plans were known. We were there when the mega complex called Brickell City Center was announced, and we interviewed its developers. Every year we visit the Art Basel show and the Pinta Fair.

We were at the arrival of the gigantic Boat Show, which was successfully installed in Virginia Key -- without blocking access to the island. And we were there to cover the controversial arrival -- and subsequent departure -- of Ultra Music Festival.

Among the news we would have preferred not to deliver readers was the death of Hector Rolotti, the beloved founding partner of Novecento, who was washed away by the Ganges River in India,

in March 2014. Other tragedies covered included accidents that caused the death of several bicyclists run over at the entrance to the island, and jail terms for local youths responsible for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The death of MAST math teacher Hector Echeverria, run over on his bicycle by a police patrol. The tragic death of Daniela Benavidez, 18, in a crash on New Year's Eve in 2016, and Paula Rafetti, in another violent crash in November 2019.

Extensive coverage of the Chaplain Tower collapse in Surfside was another news story we wish we hadn't had to give. We also did our best to cover the story of Cubans and Haitians who fled desperate conditions in their countries and arrived on our shores.

On The island itself, the Key Biscayne Portal has reflected solidarity with and support of the efforts of the Village Police and Fire departments to serve residents’ needs, and work of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and teams of volunteers serving seniors, as well as the Flying High for Haiti organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent safety measures have challenged the entire community.

The Portal, along with the Islander News, has thoroughly covered these trying times from all angles, every day. Difficult and extraordinary days.

We are in it. Thanks for the company. For more, visit keybiscayneportal.com