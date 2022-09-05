‘1000 Eyes on the Water’ provides fun training on keeping area waters safe and clean

The Primary election is over and summer is winding down. With it comes an opportunity to take a breath, relax, reset. It’s also an opening to use practical and convenient tools to help stay engaged in positive and impactful ways. If you have attended or watched the GoVoteMiami mayoral candidate forum, you heard from Miami Waterkeepers, a local organization working to ensure swimmable, drinkable, fishable water for all.

Have you ever seen something on or near the water that didn't look quite right? Maybe you wanted to report a possible pollution incident, but didn’t know how to describe it, who to report it to, or if it warranted a report? Knowing what pollution issues are common in South Florida and how to look for them can be challenging. Knowing who to call when you see an incident can also be a burden.

Miami Waterkeeper’s 1,000 Eyes on the Water program trains you to be a champion for your waterways by training you how to observe, document, and report pollution that you might see while going about your daily life. Join the hundreds of people who have already joined the Miami Waterkeeper Water Patrol Team.

Here are some examples of what they train you to look out for:

- Algae blooms

- Sedimentation

- Sewage leaks

- Leaking containers, like dumpsters

- Illegal dumping

- Oil slicks

- Fish kills

- Rare and endangered species, like small tooth sawfish and sea turtles

Going through the 1,000 Eyes on the Water training is not only fun, but also a rewarding experience that increases your capacity to help protect South Florida’s waterways from pollution. Don’t let pollution go unnoticed – help Miami Waterkeeper ensure swimmable, drinkable, fishable water for all.

The SWIM GUIDE app offers up-to-date information on water quality on our beaches. Miami Waterkeepers, in collaboration with the Village of Key Biscayne, tests the island’s water quality to ensure safe and reliable information for everyone.

To report pollution click here.

Swim Guide: Download Swim Guide on Google Play or the App Store.

For the GoVoteMiami Mayoral Candidate Forum, click here.