For now, at least, they’re the unlucky 13. The Village of Key Biscayne’s Department of Building, Zoning, Planning and Public Works has sent letters to property owners and/or managers regarding 13 structures on the island.

The buildings have not been in compliance with Miami-Dade County’s code for 40-year building recertifications.

Three of the buildings are part of the Silver Sands complex at 301 Ocean Drive. All 13 structures are more than three years past their recertification due date.

Should property owners not begin the process of recertifications, as required in County Code Section 8-11 (f), a $500 fine will be handed out on Nov. 15 and a warning placard will be placed on the front of the structure.

“We’re not doing this to make money,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson, whose building officials have been in frequent contact with property owners and managers since June. “We’re doing it to enforce the (rules and safety issues) and get people to do what’s right.”

He said there has been no indication of impending danger to any of the 13 structures.

After 30 days of the fine being issued, and no response, the Village would have no choice but to report them to the County’s Unsafe Structures Board,. The consequences of that move could range from daily fines to complete closure.

“This last step will initiate the demolition proceedings for the property, or properties under your management,” the letter reads.

The 13 properties receiving the warnings:

301 Ocean Drive – Silver Sands - (3 structures)

290 Sunrise Drive = Key Islander

100 Sunrise Drive – 100 Sunrise

255 Sunrise Drive – Cay Polynesia

260 Sunrise Drive – Sunrise Manor Condo

555 Crandon Blvd. – Crandon Tower Condo

240 Galen Drive – Galen Drive Condos

301 Sunrise Drive – North Sunrise

199 Ocean Lane Drive – Commodore Club

575 Crandon Blvd. – Key Ambassador

218-240 Seaview Drive – Seaview Townhouses

Another 22 properties on Key Biscayne are three or less years past the deadline.

“We are going to do the same, but not sure exactly when,” Williamson said. “These first ones are way over three years due and we wanted to address them first.”

Michele Estevez manages 12 properties, including eight on the island. One of her properties, at 100 Sunrise, is on the “hit list,” although she said she began making replacements and improvements to the lighting in the parking area and solidifying the railings as early as last year.

The property remains on the list, she said, “Until (we) finish everything.”

Pointing out a shortage of engineers and supplies, Estevez has secured a reservation for an inspection this week. “They are just overwhelmed,” she said.

The closer scrutiny has come in the wake of the tragic building collapse in Surfside. Recertifications of certain structures are due at the 40-year mark and each subsequent 10-year period, although Miami-Dade County is seeking to change the first inspection to the 30-year anniversary under a proposal by a deputy to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami-Dade County’s recertification rules go back to 1974; in 2005, Broward County adopted similar codes. Property owners are required to have a Florida registered engineer or architect certify each building as structurally and electrically safe for the specified use of continued occupancy.

Estevez said she had three other properties due this year and all were turned in (“Nothing structural, just like electrical and exit signs”) to Village Building Official Rene Velazco, whose team has been busy this summer organizing which properties are soon due for inspections and which are past due.

“He’s doing an excellent job of that,” Estevez said. “Next year, I have another two buildings (which will be due) and I’m already requesting to be put on (an inspection) schedule at the beginning of the year.”

Size and complexity of the property determine inspection costs, with some engineers reportedly charging up to $300 a door. Then, there’s the cost of repairs along with the $276 basic fee for recertification, along with permitting, and final re-inspection.

Estevez said a 30-unit building could run $6,000 to $8,000 just for the inspection. The bills typically are handled by the building’s owner or the condo association.

Exempt in Miami-Dade County are single-family homes, duplexes, and buildings with a capacity of 10 or fewer occupants that are 2,000 square feet or less.

In July, Miami-Dade County reported 24 buildings had been “red-tagged” (placard on front of the building) for violations mostly tied to the 40-year recertification process.

In all, some 75 buildings on Key Biscayne are older than 40 years.

The County requires notices be given 90 days prior to the deadline, but Key Biscayne officials are working closely with property owners and issuing notices a year out, then another six months later. The County also has begun issuing “courtesy notices” well before the 90-day period approaches and is considering mandatory two-year notices.

According to news reports, Champlain Towers South in Surfside had begun its recertification process early, and a structural report from an engineer in 2018 outlined problems that needed repair, but did not provide any indication the building could be in danger of collapsing.

Williamson said Key Biscayne is doing what it can to stay proactive.

“We wanted to make sure we stayed in lockstep with the County, and since the County has decided to up their game, we wanted to make sure to keep up,” he said.

He recently returned from a business trip to Tallahassee, where state legislators were in discussions about ramping up Florida’s inspection game as well.

“We’re just trying to help the (property) owner,” Williamson said. “You’ve got to get it done for yourself (just to keep up) the value of the property and, of course, for the safety of the residents.”