16th Annual Key Biscayne Rib Off set for April 2 at Key Biscayne Yacht Club

What started out as a friendly backyard barbecue contest among friends 16 years ago has turned into one of the biggest annual events on the island: The Key Biscayne Rib Off.

There is no prize money, just competitors gathering to see who can cook up the best ribs for people to sink their teeth into.

The competition has grown each year. Over the past three years, the Key Biscayne Yacht Club has been the only venue capable of hosting a massive crowd – and it is ready to do it again this year.

Barbecue cooks will be preparing their best dishes at the 16th annual Key Biscayne Rib Off at the Yacht Club starting at 4:30 p.m,. on Saturday. April 2, with serving starting at 5:30 p.m.

Rib Off tickets may be purchased onsite at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, 180 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne.

The event honors the memory of Dr. Bob Kemper, a founding member of the contest who died of brain cancer 11 years ago.

York Flik, who was with Kemper at the beginning and still sits on the Key Biscayne Rib Off Committee, said they came up with the idea at Flik's home.

“Bob was a doctor on the island and a friend,” Flik said. “We were talking at my house when the idea came up. After he died from brain cancer, we decided to name the tradition after him."

Flik, an attorney, said he hosted the event for three years before it moved to different friends' homes over the years.

“After my house, we had it for a couple of years at Bob's house and after that moved around the neighborhood where it got to the point we started looking for a bigger venue,” Flik recalled, adding that after one year competing in a parking lot they found a more suitable locale at the yacht club.

"It's a mixture of competition and fun," he said. "It's balancing having a good time and not taking it too seriously. It's just a lot of fun."

Proceeds from the event, which is co-sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, benefit the recipient of the Robert Kemper M.D., PhD. Award for Professionalism in Medicine at Florida International University.

Last year, he said, the event raised an estimated $3,500.

Twenty-two teams will compete on site in this year’s event, Flik said. They will be judged in three categories: taste, texture and appearance.

The judges will pick first, second and third place winners, with the top winner receiving a trophy that has been passed down to the winner each year.

Flik said competitors can use a charcoal or electric grill and any ingredients to make their ribs.