If you love good ole fashion barbecue, mark your calendar.

The 17th annual Key Biscayne Rib Off will happen on Saturday (April 15) from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, the all important - and competitive - rib judging will occur around 7 p.m. with the party kicking off in full at 8 p.m.

The event, which started out as a friendly barbecue contest among friends, has turned into one of the biggest annual events on the island.

The competition has grown over the years, and a large crowd of rib lovers is expected at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

York Flik, an attorney with the firm Allen Norton & Blue, P.A. is one of the founding members of the Rib Off contest. He said he and Kemper came up with the idea, which started at Flik's Key Biscayne home.

“Grateful for the community interest in what started as a small BBQ in my backyard and has now grown into an annual celebration of our island lifestyle and our buddy Bob Kemper,” Flik told Islander News.

The event honors the memory of Dr. Bob Kemper, who died of brian cancer 12 years ago.

Proceeds from the event will be used to benefit the recipient of the Kemper Award in medicine, which goes to a local college student. This year’s winners of the 2023 Robert Kemper Award for Professionalism in Medicine were Addison Brown and Allison Lindsey.

“We are now raising more money thanks to some generous sponsors and support from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation,” added Flik.

Teams competing in the event are judged in three different categories: taste, texture and appearance. Last year’s competition featured a first when a woman-led team – Smilin’ Swine -- with Beth Alzola at the helm, won the competition. Who will walk away a winner this year?

The judges will pick first, second and third place winners with the top winner receiving a trophy. There is no prize money, just people gathering to see who can barbecue the best ribs and the bragging rights that come with the title of Rib Off Champion!

This year, a rules change says competitors must cook on site.

Tickets to the Rib Off competition are $65 per person and can be purchased at the door. The Key Biscayne Yacht Club is located at 180 Harbor Dr, on Key Biscayne.

“What makes the event is the balance between party and competition. The teams come for a good time but believe me every team wants to win,” Flik said.