Park dedicates rail station

The old baggage station that once helped Henry Flagler’s railroad go to Key West has been moved from Princeton, FL, to Crandon Park, where it will serve as the station for the zoo’s miniature train.

Salvaged from extinction by the Junior League of Miami, the vintage pinewood station was moved 30 miles in four nightly shifts via U.S. 1 and Rickenbacker Causeway. It has been completely redecorated and painted a bright “Flagler yellow.” Dedication will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Seth Bramson, local train enthusiast and collector, has donated some personal Florida East Coast memorabilia to be displayed inside the old station.

Girl Scout news

Girl Scout Cadette Troop 420 has room for more girls this year. Plans for the year include more overnight camping trips and two-day outings — so girls in the 7th, 8th and 9th grades. Start thinking about joining the Scouts.

Girl Scout cookies went on sale last week and now is the time to stock up on your favorites. The Junior Girl Scouts will be at the Food Fair next Saturday, and the Cadettes at the Winn-Dixie.

Golf course planned

Construction of an 18-hole championship golf course on Key Biscayne is planned to start in about two years. The Metro-Dade County-owned course will cover 160 acres of land just south of the Crandon Park marina. The estimated cost for the course, which includes a clubhouse, is $ 2.7 million.

New manager joins K.B. hotel

The Key Biscayne Hotel welcomes new manager Charles Bremicker, who took over the reins at the hotel in early December after the departure of Charles Bogdahn.

The Bremicker family — including Charles’ wife, Joan, and their two daughters, Pamela (10) and Daryl (12) — moved into a home at 141 Island Drive. Many Key residents will remember the Bremickers from the period between 1956 and 1962, when Mr. Bremicker served as an assistant to Bob Neale who was then manager at the hotel.

Mr. Bremicker, who began his career in hotel management in 1946 when he joined the staff of the Hollywood Beach Hotel, in Hollywood, Florida, said, “It’s great to be home.”

1944 Pan American Airways uniforms

Kitty Strickland stole the show at the Southeast Travel Women’s Club dinner meeting at the Royal Biscayne hotel when she modeled her 1944 stewardess uniform.

Strickland was a Pan American Airways flight attendant back in the days when amphibious planes landed and took off from the bay at Dinner Key. The large planes were kept in hangars now used to store boats.

She and her husband, Hamilton, live at 737 Ridgewood Road. The Stricklands are among the Key’s early settlers.

Piano pupils’ recital

Mrs. Martha Horton presented a recital by 31 of her piano students Friday night at the Community Church. Ten boys and girls received awards for special work during the year.

This is the eleventh year Mrs. Horton has presented her pupils in recital on Key Biscayne. Among the students who played were Art & Kathleen Simons, Maria Portuondo, Tricie O’Brien, Lauren Pritchett, Susie Lau, Kim Krogen, and Susan Handwerker.

Condominium villas

A new type of apartment-living is coming to Key Biscayne with the construction now underway of the Cape Florida Club and Villas. Located south of the Key Biscayne Hotel on Seaview Drive, the Club and Villas are two-story condominium residences built in separate clusters.

A clubhouse at the center of the complex offers the luxuries of a country club with a large pool and sunbathing facilities. The Atlantic Ocean is close, and there is access to a private section of the beach.

Amenities include dishwasher, refrigerator-freezer, a range with self-cleaning oven, clothes washer and dryer, garbage disposal, and reverse cycle air-conditioning.

Save the Crandon Boulevard Circle

A large banner appeared last Thursday morning across the path of the new road through the Crandon Boulevard Circle. It read, “Stop! Save the Circle.” A group of Key Biscayne residents sat at the foot of the banner, with people coming and going throughout the day.

Under the development plan, the present circle will be retained as an access road for entering the park. Many are of the opinion that the circle serves as a useful divide between the park and the Key’s commercial and residential areas. Others feel Key Biscayne has outgrown the circle and needs a more efficient and well-engineered entrance road.

Zoo sneak preview

Crandon Park Zoo’s “Sneak Preview” of the new elephant house was a smashing success. Refreshments were served, and Dr. Gordon Hubbell, zoo superintendent, gave a short talk on elephants and their origins. Then two elephants were brought out into a yard and children were given the opportunity to go for a ride.