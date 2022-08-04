Virginia Key development plans

Developers and interested citizens will have an opportunity to express their views on development on Virginia Key during a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 14, at a Miami commission meeting.

Although no firm plans have been made for the city-owned land, possibilities mentioned have included a destination resort facility with hotel, recreation, retail, and entertainment uses. The city is also looking for a site to construct a baseball stadium and discussed the possibility of the Virginia Key location.

“The city commission wants to move forward to develop various aspects of Virginia Key,” said Juanita Shearer of the city development office.

While designating development of about a third of the island to be turned over to private enterprise, the plan also calls for protecting environmentally sensitive areas such as the mangroves on the west side.

Crandon bike lane approved by county

A proposal calling for the addition of a five-foot-wide bicycle lane to the right lane of Crandon Boulevard in both directions from the Bear Cut Bridge to the entrance of Key Biscayne was unanimously approved by the county commission Tuesday.

Cliff Brody, a Key Biscayne councilman who spearheaded the push for the bicycle lane five months ago, said that bicycling is the fastest growing sport in the country and explained the need for such a lane on Key Biscayne.

Speaking against the lane was Dorothy Cohen, president of the Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers’ Association. Cohen said 85% of the ballot returns from a KBPTA poll were against the proposed 2.2-mile stretch. She also expressed concern for the lane’s reserved use for high-speed cyclists and said that she would endorse the bicycle lane if it were safer, that is, if it were separate from the street pavement.

Brody, however, pointed out that these concerns were based on misconceptions. “Federal safety statistics show that the safest kind of bike path that you can have is, in fact, a lane that is physically attached to the road.”

Yachting

About 80 members of the Key Biscayne Yacht Club sailed off to Cat Cay in the Bahamas July 15-17. According to Donna Rice, the long weekend consisted of fishing, swimming, diving, and drinking the rare tropical fruit of the Bahamian rum tree.

Letter to the editor: Bicycle tax

From Pierre J. Dupeyroux

If bicycle racing is such a “growing sport” as reported often lately in your paper, then racing bicyclists should be made to provide for the special lanes they require. We automobilists have paid for the roads with taxes on cars, gasoline, and tags.

Those using the causeway and Crandon Boulevard daily certainly exhibit more leg power than brain activity: They often do not use the lane when available and do not hesitate to go through red lights, stop signs, and across three lanes of car traffic.

The race is on

Applications keep rolling in for the Miami Triumph Bicycle Race, to be held on Key Biscayne Oct. 21-23. Race director Bill Durham and sponsor George Scopetta of Rainbow Ford surveyed a stack of applications they recently received. Durham expects many of the nation’s top riders to participate in the event, including members of the world famous 7-Eleven Racing Team.

Dave Barry and John Keasler

Most of the time, the Chamber of Commerce’s 7 a.m. breakfast meetings find 20 or so sleepy souls nodding over their coffee. Not this time. The announcement that John Keasler and Dave Barry would be speaking at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel last Thursday drew 175 fans of the two humor columnists.

The brains behind this operation were Dorothea Bailey and Ed Stone. It was their idea to get Miami’s best known and funniest writers up at that early hour.

Simons walks to win

Two Key Biscayners earned first-place plaques in the Eckerd/Magnavision Baby Boomers 5-Kilometer race in Coconut Grove on Sunday.

Ilana Simons,13, captured the women’s racewalk division with a time of 30:16. It was her second overall win in as many races.

Simons, who only started race walking in September, was also the winner of the women’s racewalk division of the Key Biscayne Lighthouse Run.

Harrieta Hopkins came in first in the women’s age 50-54 division. The local resident covered the 3.1-mile course in 27:01.

Dr. John Handwerker dead at 69

John Handwerker, Key Biscayne’s first physician and pioneer resident, died December 7 at South Miami Hospital. He was 69 and his wife, Dr. Alma Trappolini, was at his side.

Handwerker, who was fond of remembering how he delivered two generations of children on the island, was among the early settlers of Key Biscayne after the Mackles began developing the island.

Trappolini says she and her husband were serving as interns at Jackson Memorial Hospital, each making $50 a month, when he persuaded her to take a vacation with him at the fledgling Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas. Both fell in love with the island and shortly after that vacation spoke to the Mackles about Handwerker becoming the budding settlement’s first doctor.