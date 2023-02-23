2001 offered first inkling of future problems on the Key with motorized individual recreational vehicles

Police want go-peds stopped

Parents whose children are pleading for the motorized foot scooters called go-peds might want to reconsider before plunking down the $400 purchase price.

Under state law, the motorized foot scooters cannot be used on public roads and sidewalks.

But that hasn't prevented go-peds from increasing in popularity and use among the youth of Key Biscayne. With the increasing numbers of motorized scooters have come an increasing number of warnings and citations written by Key Biscayne Police.

"We've stopped kids and warned them time and time again," said Police Chief Michael Flaherty.

"We're probably stopping 4-5 kids a week. We always warn first and sometimes a second and a third time. We have on occasions given tickets.

Under state law, go-peds are considered unlicensed vehicles with no registration and no inspection process. They may be ridden only on private property.

Key Biscayne Artists and Sponsors party

The Rotary Club, organizers of the Key Biscayne Art Festival, held a party for the artists and sponsors at the Lighthouse Cafe, serving a delicious dinner. Entertainment was provided by the Bigity Blues Band.

“Seinfeld” or “Survivor?”

Razor Day

Only 50 units left for sale at Ocean Club

With $30 million in sales during the first month-and-a-half of 2001 and only 50 units left to sell, the Ocean Club is quickly approaching sellout, announced developer John A. Hinson, president of Ocean Club Development Company. To date, the super-luxury oceanfront development is more than 90 percent sold.

"We anticipated reaching sellout by mid-2002," Hinson said. "But with such a great start to 2001, we now expect to substantially sell out the project this year. A dwindling number of units, a strong market and a full range of very desirable amenities are driving the pace of The Ocean Club sales."

Of the 50 units that remain in Lake Tower, Ocean Tower One and Ocean Tower Two, 14 are "F" units which are the premium residences closest to the ocean, said Chris Blackman, vice president of Sales and Marketing for The Ocean Club. A fully furnished model for the "F' units is expected to open in late March, he added. The "F" units all have over 5,000 square feet of air-conditioned floor area and are priced in the $2 to $3 million range. “These units offer a location and size that don't exist anywhere else on Key Biscayne," said Blackman.

Rotary Club anniversary

Council tackles parking issues

Key Biscayne's parking problems were addressed at last week's Village Council meeting as Councilmembers voted 6-1 to amend the Civic Center Master Plan to include a parking garage under the structure.

Before the garage could actually be built, the Council would need to take another vote. Mayor Joe Rasco, who cast the only dissenting vote, jokingly said, “Until now things had been running along real nice.”

Jud Kurlancheek, the Village's Director of Building, Zoning and Planning, presented plans for two parking garages: one beneath the Community Center, and the other at the police administration building. Construction of the 144-space parking garage at the police administration building was already approved in the Civic Center's Master Plan, he noted.

What was being considered by the Council was a 101-space parking garage beneath the Community Center, which would be partially below grade. In order to build that, Kurlancheek said the Village's Master Plan would have to be amended because the parking garage would not meet current height restrictions.

"We could wait and see, even though we've provided a parking study suggesting we need all these spaces. We can wait and determine the Impact of parking on these buildings.

"Staff is recommending moving forward with the parking garage at the police administration building," Kurlancheek continued, "and if you do the garage for the Community Center, then you'd have to amend the Master Plan."

Lion's Club Pancake Breakfast

A Picture Perfect Wedding

10th anniversary of incorporation

