2001 offered first inkling of future problems on the Key with motorized individual recreational vehicles

Police want go-peds stopped

Parents whose children are pleading for the motorized foot scooters called go-peds might want to reconsider before plunking down the $400 purchase price.

Under state law, the motorized foot scooters cannot be used on public roads and sidewalks.

But that hasn't prevented go-peds from increasing in popularity and use among the youth of Key Biscayne. With the increasing numbers of motorized scooters have come an increasing number of warnings and citations written by Key Biscayne Police.

"We've stopped kids and warned them time and time again," said Police Chief Michael Flaherty.

"We're probably stopping 4-5 kids a week. We always warn first and sometimes a second and a third time. We have on occasions given tickets.

Under state law, go-peds are considered unlicensed vehicles with no registration and no inspection process. They may be ridden only on private property.

Key Biscayne Artists and Sponsors party

Steven Minor, Wendy and Harley Wood, and Bill Durham.

The Rotary Club, organizers of the Key Biscayne Art Festival, held a party for the artists and sponsors at the Lighthouse Cafe, serving a delicious dinner. Entertainment was provided by the Bigity Blues Band.

“Seinfeld” or “Survivor?”

Board survivor IMG_2030.jpg

Taking a break from a Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting are Susana Leal-Khouri, Alan Sonnabend, Dick Longacre, Mary Tague, and Joan McCaughan. It was unknown if the board members were discussing "Seinfeld" reruns or the latest episode of "Survivor," both popular round-the water-cooler topics.

Razor Day

Razor Day IMG_2024.jpg

The Village of Key Biscayne's Recreation Department will host its annual Razor Day at Calusa Park. Village Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth says he is genuinely excited about Razor Day and has many events planned for the children to participate in. Police officers will even etch the names of children on their Razor scooters, so that they can be easily identified if ever stolen. Also, the Recreation Department plans to add different Razor scooter obstacle courses.

Only 50 units left for sale at Ocean Club

With $30 million in sales during the first month-and-a-half of 2001 and only 50 units left to sell, the Ocean Club is quickly approaching sellout, announced developer John A. Hinson, president of Ocean Club Development Company. To date, the super-luxury oceanfront development is more than 90 percent sold.

"We anticipated reaching sellout by mid-2002," Hinson said. "But with such a great start to 2001, we now expect to substantially sell out the project this year. A dwindling number of units, a strong market and a full range of very desirable amenities are driving the pace of The Ocean Club sales."

Of the 50 units that remain in Lake Tower, Ocean Tower One and Ocean Tower Two, 14 are "F" units which are the premium residences closest to the ocean, said Chris Blackman, vice president of Sales and Marketing for The Ocean Club. A fully furnished model for the "F' units is expected to open in late March, he added. The "F" units all have over 5,000 square feet of air-conditioned floor area and are priced in the $2 to $3 million range. “These units offer a location and size that don't exist anywhere else on Key Biscayne," said Blackman.

Rotary Club anniversary

rotary anniversary IMG_2026.jpg

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne celebrated its 25th Anniversary at the Sonesta Beach Resort. Seen here are Richard and Liliane McGill, and David and Reina Gonzalez.

Council tackles parking issues

Key Biscayne's parking problems were addressed at last week's Village Council meeting as Councilmembers voted 6-1 to amend the Civic Center Master Plan to include a parking garage under the structure.

Before the garage could actually be built, the Council would need to take another vote. Mayor Joe Rasco, who cast the only dissenting vote, jokingly said, “Until now things had been running along real nice.”

Jud Kurlancheek, the Village's Director of Building, Zoning and Planning, presented plans for two parking garages: one beneath the Community Center, and the other at the police administration building. Construction of the 144-space parking garage at the police administration building was already approved in the Civic Center's Master Plan, he noted.

What was being considered by the Council was a 101-space parking garage beneath the Community Center, which would be partially below grade. In order to build that, Kurlancheek said the Village's Master Plan would have to be amended because the parking garage would not meet current height restrictions.

"We could wait and see, even though we've provided a parking study suggesting we need all these spaces. We can wait and determine the Impact of parking on these buildings.

"Staff is recommending moving forward with the parking garage at the police administration building," Kurlancheek continued, "and if you do the garage for the Community Center, then you'd have to amend the Master Plan."

Lion's Club Pancake Breakfast

L-ions IMG_2021.jpg

The Key Biscayne Lion's Club members rose early on a Saturday morning and slaved over a hot stove preparing a breakfast of pancakes and sausage to raise money for the Club's charity. Seen here are Paige Sonnabend, Gina Coleman, Frank Caplan, and Geno Marron.

A Picture Perfect Wedding

wedding IMG_2020.jpg

Native Key Biscayners Selene Smith and John Devaney had a storybook wedding at St. John's Church on Harbour Island, Bahamas. More than 60 Key residents and former residents attended the event. Shown here are Joan McCaughan and Melissa McCaughan.

10th anniversary of incorporation

10th anni inorp IMG_2019.jpg

Checking out the progress of The Ritz-Carlton ballroom, where a gala dinner-dance celebration of Key Biscayne's 10" year of incorporation will be held, are Pauline Rivelli, gala chairperson, Doug Weiser of The Ritz-Carlton, and Willie and Marilyn Borroto, organizers of the three-day celebration.

