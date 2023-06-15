2003 saw big win for Community Center, Key Rat landmark dismantled, curfews for juveniles and more from 2003

Voters approve island’s Community Center

After eight years of intense debate, heating up over the past several months, the issue over whether to build a community center looks like it is finally set in stone.

Key Biscayne voters chose to keep the current center in motion as it is with 1,476 voting for it and 813 voters voting to stop it. "This is it. The people have spoken," said Mayor Bob Oldakowski.

More than 48 percent of registered voters showed up at the polls Tuesday, with 555 taking advantage of early voting and 133 sending in absentee ballots. Precinct 49, encompassing Ocean Lane Drive to East Galen Drive on the east side of the island, had the closest vote with 48.35 percent voting "yes" to repeal the ordinance that authorized construction of the center and 51.65 percent voting "no" to keep the current center.

Portela fishing tournament

The fish fry after the Jorge Portela Memorial Fishing Tournament "Give An Inch…” fundraiser was held at the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

Another Key Rat landmark dies with demise of ‘ski hole’ dock

A key landmark has been sunk into Davy Jones' locker. The "ski hole" dock, which Key Rats built in the 1960s in a mangrove-berried cove near the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, has been dismantled in recent months by the county parks department.

Despite the fond memories it held for legions of island water enthusiasts, the dock had to go, county officials say. "It represented an illegal structure, built without permits on park property," said Lee Hefty, chief of coastal resources for the county's Department of Environmental Resource Management (DERM) , noting that the dock had been built within the boundaries of Crandon Park.

Rangers KBAC baseball champs

In the Mustang title game of the Coach Pitch Championship games this Saturday, the Rangers came from the loser's bracket to defeat the Tigers 5-2 to cap a roller-coaster playoff ride. Smooth fielding Pirates third baseman Dominick Gregg made several tough plays on slow grounders. Orioles shortstop Pablo Rubio made some excellent plays as did Zayas at second base. Pirates infielders Sam Easton and Royce Rose also played exceptionally well in the game.

Station owners defend gas prices

In Miami, the average price per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is $1.55. Some gas pumps even display a price as low as $1.48. For the same gallon of gas on Key Biscayne, prices are as much as $1.69. Are residents being cheated?

"If it was a five or 10-cent difference, it may be an advantage to have the service on Key Biscayne," resident Allen Matthews said. "But when it's 20 or 30 cents more, that's price-gouging. Local service stations insist that it costs more to keep up their business on the Key and thus it is necessary to keep higher prices in order to stay open. "The price we pay [for gas] here is always more expensive," Carol Pósito, manager of Shell said. If [prices are not higher] we cannot maintain the quality of business.

Editor’s note: On Monday, June 12, the price of a regular gallon of gas at Key Biscayne’s Shell station was $4.49/gal. The average price per gallon in Miami was $3.45/gal, a difference of $1.04/gal.

Council takes initial steps to impose juvenile curfew

Key Biscayne is looking into enforcing a curfew on island teens to curb what many believe to be an increase in local juvenile crime.

At last week's Council meeting, Council member Martha Fdez-Leon Broucek asked the Village Manager to look into the details of enforcing a Miami-Dade County curfew on Key kids.

The county curfew forces kids under 17 to stay off the streets past 11 p.m. and places the responsibility on parents and business owners.

Broucek wants to implement the curfew to stop what she sees as a growing problem of juvenile crime. "We have a lot of teenagers with too much time on their hands and too many late hours to be mischievous," said Broucek. "It's getting more and more serious every day, and if we can curtail it by 11, maybe we can see an improvement."

Multicultural week dedication

Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church Preschool held the dedication of its new playground and the celebration of multicultural week.

Council recoils at $53,856 price tag for bus shelter

The Village will hold off on a bus shelter planned for the corner of Crandon and Ocean Lane Drive while it negotiates a lower price with the construction company. At last week's Council meeting, Council members balked at the $53,856 price for the shelter.

The high cost comes from the only bidder on the project. Two other interested bidders dropped out because it is a small project and many companies do not want to go through the difficult process of obtaining a permit from Miami-Dade County, said Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek. Other bus shelters on the island cost about $25,000 to build and are half the size of the proposed shelter.

Chamber Installation

Lady Liberty

Village Manager named one of the most influential Hispanic women in the U.S.

One of the most powerful Hispanic women in the nation is walking amongst us. You may have seen her at Council meetings or picking up her kids at the Community School. Or, you can open up the latest issue of the popular Hispanic women's magazine Vanidades to see Village Manager Jacqueline Menendez smiling in front of a Village of Key Biscayne sign.

Menendez made the magazine's list of the most influential Hispanic Women in the United States. Her profile appears on the pages alongside a major league baseball team owner, a breast cancer researcher, an astronaut, and Jennifer Lopez.

